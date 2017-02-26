Netflix may not have been nominated for any Oscars tonight, but they didn't want to stay out of the conversation entirely. That being the case, they decided to air a TV spot that is sure to have everyone talking. The streaming service has finally revealed the first footage from their upcoming sci-fi/fantasy movie Bright, which is set to debut later this year.

The footage was first aired during a commercial break during the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony. The video then thankfully made its way online, via the official Twitter account for Bright. It is only a 30-second spot, but Netflix managed to cram quite a bit into a short period of time and it should be encouraging to those who were curious about this big-budget blockbuster that Netflix won a major bidding war for. The movie looks to be a mix of End of Watch and Bad Boys with a whole lot of fantasy and mysticism mixed in. Also, Will Smith is holding a huge battle sword, which is pretty rad.

Set in a world where mystical creatures live side by side with humans. A human cop is forced to work with an Orc to find a weapon everyone is prepared to kill for.

Netflix has been really pumping a ton of money into their original content lately and movies have become an increasingly larger part of that deal. That is where Bright comes in. The movie was part of a massive bidding war and Netflix managed to outbid Warner Bros. for it by putting up $90 million for the project. That is very impressive considering that a theatrical release probably won't be a big part of the plan for Bright. That means that Netflix will be recouping their massive investment simply on subscriber fees, which is something that is pretty much unheard of for a movie of this scope. We'll have to see how things shake out, but with some big talent involved, this is a gamble that could pay off in a big way for the streaming giant.

Bright was written by Max Landis, who is best known for writing movies like American Ultra and Chronicle. Bright will be reuniting Will Smith with director David Ayer, who worked with him on Suicide Squad. Though that movie wasn't critically heralded, it did crush at the box office and managed to take home an Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling, so Netflix is probably hoping some of that magic will rub off on this collaboration as well. Joel Edgerton will be starring alongside Smith in the movie, which is said to be similar to David Ayer's 2012 cop thriller End of Watch, but it's set in a world where Orcs and fairies live alongside humans. This first footage speaks to that.

Netflix hasn't yet announced a specific release date for Bright, but it looks like they may be dropping it on us sooner rather than later. In addition to Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, the movie also stars Noomi Rapace, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Lucy Fry and Kenneth Choi. Be sure to check out the first footage from Netflix's Bright for yourself below.