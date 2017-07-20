Get ready to have a look at one of the most original, bizarre movies of 2017. Sony Pictures has released a brand new trailer and two clip from Brigsby Bear. There is a whole lot going on with this footage, both good and strange, but if nothing else, we get to see a little bit of Mark Hamill on screen not being Luke Skywalker, which is a rare treat. He's not a Jedi. Instead, you get to see him voice a big creepy bear.

Sony Pictures decided it would be a good idea to get in on the San Diego Comic-Con 2017 fun and released this new trailer for Brigsby Bear at the event. The movie has one of the very few movie panels happening in Hall H today. Trying to build up some word of mouth before the movie makes its way into theaters on July 28, 2017. Mark Hamill and Comic-Con go together quite well, so that strategy makes sense. Though, this is definitely not the kind of thing one typically expects when they think of Comic-Con, but it could be a bit of an unexpected treat for some. It may leave others scratching their heads.

Brigsby Bear centers on a guy named James (Kyle Mooney) who has lived an unwilling live of isolation. His sheltered life revolves around Brigsby Bear Adventures; a children's TV show produced for an audience of one. The show abruptly ends when James's life changes forever when he is ripped from isolation and pulled into the real world, which he knows nothing about. As he tried to cope and adapt to his new surrounding, he attempts to finish the show himself.

The trailer itself gives us a whole lot of very beautiful imagery, but also strange imagery. There are typical house parties with people in their 20s, but there are also post-apocalyptic fallout shelters with see through domes and fake bees on sticks. Brigsby Bear looks weird, did I mention that? James has endless copies of this Brigsby Bear show, which looks like a creepy, human sized version of Teddy Ruxpin. Just seeing all of those VHS tapes in the modern age is weird enough. Things get pretty charming in the clip that Sony released when you realize just how little James understands about the outside world as he is being interrogated by Greg Kinnear's character.

Brigsy Bear boasts a great cast that includes Beck Bennett, Claire Danes, Mark Hamill, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Greg Kinnear, Kate Lyn Sheil, Ryan Simpkins, Matt Walsh and Michaela Watkins. If early word out of Sundance and Cannes is to be believed, it sounds like director Dave McCary was able to balance the weird in this movie and make it all work. For what it's worth, the movie currently has an 88 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Be sure to check out the new trailer and clip from Brigsby Bear for yourself below.