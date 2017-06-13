Pull out those megaphones because Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack, will be arriving on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD on August 29, 2017 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Featuring 19 squads from around the world, including Germany, Australia and France, cheer will be spread globally with exciting new stunts and choreography for one epic competition hosted by the Cheer Goddess (Vivica A. Fox).

Delivering more rivalry, fierceness and cheer puns like never before, the Bring it On franchise goes global for the very first time in the high energy sixth installment, Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack, debuting on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital HD and OnDemand on August 29, 2017 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Beacon Pictures. Filled with all-new stunts and choreography, Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack features 19 squads from around the globe, including teams from Australia, U.K., Germany and France, in addition to the Northern Elite Gymnastics and Cheer team from the United States. The film is the perfect hybrid of cheerleading and dance for a non-stop worldwide showdown.

The film stars Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill, Independence Day) along with rising talent, Cristine Prosperi (Degrassi: The Next Generation, Betrayed), Jordan Rodrigues (The Fosters, Dance Academy), Sophie Vavasseur (Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Evelyn), and Gia Ré (Jinx, Rocket's Island), the film integrates the evolution of social media taking viewers into the cheerleading universe. Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD will come packed with exciting bonus content including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage as well as a hilarious gag reel.

Vivica A. Fox makes her Bring it On debut as Cheer Goddess, the Internet's most popular "Cheer-lebrity." When Destiny (Prosperi), captain of three-time national champions "The Rebels," is challenged to a global cheer showdown by an edgy new team called "The Truth," the Cheer Goddess organizes a virtual battle for squads from all around the world. It seems like the whole world wants to take down Destiny and her team, and they just might succeed, unless Density can rise to the challenge, set her ego aside and figure out who her real friends are.

The film is executive produced by Beacon partners Armyan Bernstein and Charlie Lyons, produced by Mike Elliott (Honey 3: Dare to Dance), and co-produced by Greg Holstein (Kindergarten Cop 2), Genevieve Hofmeyr (Mad Max: Fury Road), Marvin Saven (Death Race 2) and Tony Gonzalez (Bring It On franchise). Tony Gonzalez also returns as the choreographer to create the franchise's most out-of-this world stunts yet.

Bonus features exclusive to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD include Around the World: Building the Squads: Discover how actors were able to master the escalating difficulty of cheer routines choreographed by Tony Gonzalez featuring teams from South Africa and Brazil. A New Routine: Filmmakers, cast, and crew discuss what sets the latest chapter of the Bring It On franchise apart, including focusing on social media's potential negative impacts in the world of all-star cheerleading. This piece also includes cheer teams from England, Ireland and Costa Rica. The Look of Bring It On: Worldwide: A look into how the set design and costumes provide a vibrancy and unique flair to the film's backdrop. And a hilarious Gag Reel.