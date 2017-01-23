Following the first look photos released in December, Lifetime has debuted the first trailer for their Britney Spears biopic entitled Britney Ever After. The biopic will debut Saturday, February 18 at 8 PM ET on Lifetime, in what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated TV events of the year. This trailer gives us our first look at Natasha Bassett in action as pop sensation Britney Spears, showcasing the musician's life from every angle.

Britney Jean Spears was just a young girl from Louisiana trying to make a name for herself in the music scene when her talent became undeniable to all those around her. While handlers soon began planning her every move, Britney found solace with fellow pop singer Justin Timberlake. Tragically, as Britney's star continued to shine, her private life crumbled after the divorce of her parents and her tabloid breakup with Justin.

Her personal behavior soon eclipsed her pop icon success as a quickie marriage to childhood friend and later, an ill-fated marriage to dancer Kevin Federline, became the talk of the world. With her life spiraling out of control, Britney hit rock bottom, lost custody of her sons and was placed under her father's conservatorship. But despite her past troubles, Britney has battled back to rebuild her career to its former glory, proving to everyone that she's a timeless force in entertainment.

The cast also includes Nathan Keyes as Britney Spears' ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, and Clayton Chitty as her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The photos released in December also offered a first look at the rest of Justin Timberlake's NSync band members, with Zac Vran as JC Chasez, Frankie Cena as Chris Kirkpatrick, Connor Paton as Lance Bass and Matt Visser as Joey Fatone. Rounding out the cast is Jillian Walchuck as Paris Hilton, Josie Bulbrook as Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears and Matthew Harrison as Britney's father, James Spears.

Britney Ever After is produced by Asylum Entertainment for Lifetime. Steve Michaels, Jonathan Koch and Joan Harrison are executive producers. Leslie Libman (Manson's Lost Girls) directs from a script from Anne-Marie Hess. The writer had previously served as an editor on reality shows such as The Girls Next Door, Nanny 911, Dancing With the Stars and Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. Lifetime has previously aired a number of controversial and unauthorized biopics that took fans behind the scenes of hit sitcoms such as Saved By the Bell and Full House. Shortly after the biopic was given the green light in August, Britney Spears' rep released a statement, making it clear that she is not involved, "in any way, shape or form," and that the project does not have her blessing.