It's been exactly one week since Bumblebee started production, and today we have the first photo from the set, offering a glimpse at Hailee Steinfeld's character Charlie Watson. When the actress was first cast, her character was said to be a "tomboy" who held an after-school job as a mechanic. It seems she's a fan of heavy metal music as well, with this first image showcasing the actress wearing a Motorhead t-shirt from their iconic 1980 album "Ace of Spades." Hopefully this will be the first of many set photos as production continues on this Transformers spin-off.

The photo debuted on Hailee Steinfeld's Twitter, which could be the first in a series of photos that the actress may roll out through her social media, as production continues on this Transformers spin-off. The story is set in the year 1987, where the iconic Autobot Bumblebee has taken refuge in a California junkyard. It has also been confirmed that Bumblebee is a 1980s VW Bug, who gets fixed up by Charlie Watson, who learns there is "more than meets the eye" with this yellow Bug. Now that we've see Charlie, hopefully we'll get a first look at the yellow Bug soon.

Hailee Steinfeld is joined by John Cena in a leading role, although no details have been given for his character yet. The cast is rounded out by Pamela Adlon, Kenneth Choi and a group of rising stars such as Stephen Schneider, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Ricardo Hoyos, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow and Grace Dzienny, although nothing is known about these characters either. It's possible that the younger cast members are classmates of Hailee Steinfeld, but that is purely speculation at this point. This film is one of 14 movies that were developed out of the Transformers franchise writers room, with Christina Hodson (Shut In, Unforgettable) writing the script for this movie.

Travis Knight, who made his directorial debut last year with Kubo and the Two Strings, will make his live-action feature debut with Bumblebee, which has been set for release on December 21, 2018. It had originally been slated for release on June 8, 2018, but it was recently pushed to December 21, 2018, where it will face Warner Bros.' Aquaman. The film is produced by Transformers franchise veterans Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian. Chris Brigham (ArgoInception) will also executive produce.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura recently compared this Bumblebee movie to the iconic animated film The Iron Giant, while also stating that there are "dramatically less Transformers" in this movie, compared to the rest of the films in this storied franchise. The producer also described the plot as an "emotionally complex story" that is "very tight," in terms of both location and storytelling techniques. Still, it will be quite some time before we see any footage from this spin-off. While we wait for more on Bumblebee, take a look at this new photo from the set, offering our first look at Hailee Steinfeld's character Charlie Watson.