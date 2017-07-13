Just a few days after Spider-Man: Homecoming star Jorge Lendeborg Jr. entered talks to play the male lead in the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, five more cast members are all eyeing the project. Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Ricardo Hoyos and Gracie Dzienny are all in various stags of negotiations to board the Transformers spin-off, although no details about their characters were given. All of these young actors will round out a cast that already includes Hailee Steinfeld as the female lead.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on this casting earlier today, although it remains to be seen how many roles are still left to be cast. As of now, the cast is skewing quite young, with this new report revealing that the story will center on the character played by Hailee Steinfeld, who leads a group of friends to help Bumblebee. The story has been confirmed to be set in the 1980s. Now producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has confirmed that the movie will be set firmly in the year 1985, which is one year after the Transformers toy line launched with Generation 1 (G1), and a year after the Transformers animated series launched in the fall of 1984. One year prior to the original animated Transformers movie hitting theaters in 1986.

There has been speculation that this movie could show how Bumblebee lost his voice, since this character has always spoken through radio communications since he was introduced in Michael Bay's Transformers back in 2007. Bumblebee starts production in August, although it hasn't been confirmed where the shoot will take place. Paramount has already set a June 8, 2018 release date for Bumblebee, which puts it up against a much different spin-off, Warner Bros.' Ocean's Eight, an all-female spin-off of the Ocean's Eleven franchise. It will also fall between Deadpool on June 1, 2018 and The Incredibles 2 on June 15, 2018.

Director Travis Knight will be making his live-action directorial debut with Bumblebee, after making his debut with the animated hit Kubo and the Two Strings through the stop-motion company he co-founded, Laika (Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls). The filmmaker will be working from a script by Christina Hodson (Shut In), who was part of the Transformers writers room that put together a whopping 14 new Transformers movies into development. It isn't clear which movie will come after Bumblebee, but producer Lorenzo di Bonaventure has teased that it will arrive in theaters sometime in 2019.

11-year-old Jason Drucker made his feature film debut in 2015's Barely Lethal, and he most recently starred as Greg Heffley in 20th Century Fox's Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. 20-year-old Abby Quinn stars in the Sundance hit Landline alongside Edie Falco, Jenny Slate and John Turturro, which hits theaters on July 21. 19-year-old Rachel Crow has had roles in Fred: The Show, Rio 2, Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh and the Sundance indie Deidre and Laney Rob a Train. 21-year-old Ricardo Hoyos has had roles in The Belko Experiment and Degrassi: Next Class, while 20-year-old Gracie Dzienny has starred in Chasing Life and the CBS series Zoo. Hopefully we'll find out more about this Transformers movie soon, as we get closer and closer to Bumblebee starting production.