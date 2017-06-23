The recently announced Transformers spin-off Bumblebee will be set in the 1980s and it appears as though the popular Transformer may be getting back to his roots with the classic Volkswagen Bug. The Bumblebee spin-off will give fans of the Autobot a peak into what his life is like without Optimus Prime, which is a good choice because Mr. Prime doesn't seem to be bringing too many viewers into the theaters these days. The spin-off is already getting comparisons to The Iron Giant which is definitely a good thing, especially when compared to the last few Michael Bay directed Transformer movies.

Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the Bumblebee spin-off. After talking about the movie taking place in the 1980s, Bonaventura revealed that Bumblebee might possibly be going back to his roots. He says this.

"You might even see a VW Bug. You never know."

Bonaventura went on to talk about the story of the Bumblebee spin-off. It is also mentioned that the movie will serve as a prequel to Bay's Transformers franchise. Read what he had to say below.

"It's the story of a 17-18-year old girl who, through a series of events, she and Bumblebee find each other, and they make each other whole. Bumblebee is a very lovable character. He's got a lot of heart, so of course the idyllic life of these two is interrupted by the evil Decepticons. And how are they going to be able to deal with the problem without Optimus and without everybody else?"

Lorenzo di Bonaventura was hinting that the Bumblebee spin-off will go back to capture the original classic Transformers spirit. That spirit has been severely missing from the recent Transformers movies that seem to have lost the plot. Bonaventura also talked about being able to pull from the familiar to make something completely new. He says this.

"The interesting thing about doing a spin-off is it has to have some familiarity with the franchise, and then it has to have its own distinct qualities for it to stand on its own."

The Bumblebee spin-off is rumored to be a starting off point to see if Paramount can launch other Hasbro properties like M.A.S.K., Micronauts, Visionaries, and ROM into a potentially shared, expanded universe. The thought of a M.A.S.K. movie happening at all is pretty exciting, so hopefully Bumblebee does some box office numbers and earns some critical acclaim. The production already seems to be off to a good start and If the comparisons to The Iron Giant or true at all, we're in for a treat.

Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings) will direct the Bumblebee spin-off and Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit, Edge of Seventeen) is reportedly in early talks to play the human role in the movie. Aside from that, not much else is clear, but the movie is supposed to hit theaters on June 8th, 2018. Let's just hope it does better than Transformers: The Last Knight.