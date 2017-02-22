Delve deep inside the burlesque dance movement with our exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary entitled Burleseque: Heart of the Glitter Tribe, which will receive a theatrical release on March 3. This clip showcases one of the dancers, Zora Von Pavonine, who explains that she takes inspiration from the high-end "couture" fashion lines designed by Jean-Paul Gauthier and Alexander McQueen, which are much more "radical" than their other clothing lines. This clip also shows Zora designing and putting these elaborate outfits together herself, which has taken quite a toll on many aspects of her life.

This film from XLrator Media explores not only dancers like Zora, but also the growing popularity of burlesque across the U.S., and its evolution to "neo-burlesque," which is a combination of several elements such as the classic striptease and other modern dance forms, with comedy, and, in some cases, fire acts. This clip also reveals that burlesque has consumed Zora's life, with the dancer revealing it has taken a toll on her bank account and her sex life, with the dancer revealing that her partner goes to bed at 9 PM and she's often up until 5 AM working on her dresses. Despite it all, though, Zora ultimately reveals that she does it all because she loves it.

Burlesque: Heart of the Glitter Tribe is a documentary feature about the passion and personalities at the heart of today's new wave of burlesque. On stage and in candid conversation, twelve of today's hottest performers reveal the naked truth about an exotic world where artifice is a route to authenticity and pretending to be someone else is the ultimate journey to become yourself. These burlesquers put it all on the line in performances that are sexy, funny, elegant and outrageous, and they bare more than just their bodies as they discuss their artistic vision, their financial struggles, the misconceptions that infuriate them and the community that sustains them.

Zora Von Pavonine is just one of the many colorful characters featured in this documentary, including Angelique DeVil, Babs Jamboree, Stage Door Johnnies, Sandria Dore, Isaiah Esquire, Violet Ohmigod, Russell Bruner and Ivizia Dakini. Burlesque shows have become increasingly more popular with hot clubs in New York (The Box, Circus Revue, Teaseohhhrama, Wasabassco) and in Los Angeles (The LaLas, Lucha VaVoom, Monday Night Tease, Triptease). XLRator Media picked up this documentary as part of their LifeFrame documentary series, which also includes films such as Queen Mimi, It's So Easy and Other Lies and Mateo.

Jon Manning directs this documentary, which will receive a limited theatrical release on March 3, putting it up against wide releases such as Logan, Before I Fall and The Shack. Burlesque: Heart of the Glitter Tribe will also go up against limited release titles such as The Orchard's comedy Donald Cried, Argot Pictures' documentary The Freedom to Marry, Vertical Entertainment's Headshot, Bleecker Street's The Last Word, Magnolia's My Scientology Movie, Fox Searchlight's Table 19 and IFC's Wolves. Fans won't have to wait long to watch this at home, with the VOD and iTunes} release kicking off on March 7. Take a look at our exclusive clip and the trailer for Burlesque: Heart of the Glitter Tribe below.