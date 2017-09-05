There are a handful of truly legendary figures in the Star Wars universe, but Anthony Daniels, the man behind C-3PO, is very near the top of the hill. The man has appeared in every single live-action Star Wars movie to date. A streak that is set to continue with Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Another legend, for a different reason, is Ahmed Best, who portrayed Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels. As it turns out, Daniels feels similar to many fans out there, as he admits that he isn't a fan of the maligned Gungan.

Anthony Daniels recently appeared at Fan Expo 2017 and, as reported by Space, he discussed Jar Jar Binks a bit. While Daniels wanted to make it clear that he has a lot of respect for Ahmed Best as an actor and that he understands that Jar Jar wasn't a character meant to resonate with adults, ultimately, he doesn't like the character. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Jar Jar was created by George Lucas and he employed an actor, Ahmed Best, who is a terrific actor. Terrific mover. Terrific, inventive brain. Highly intelligent. Did exactly what George asked him to do. George's son Jett was thrilled by that performance that Ahmed did perfectly, but Jett was 10 years old. Now, I wasn't, so for me Jar Jar was a bit like the Ewoks. I've grown past that stage. 10-year-olds, 11-year-olds, eight-year-olds adored Jar Jar. It was a very, very good thing to do... so I hugely admire Ahmed Best. He got very bad press for doing it... and Jar Jar was not for me."

C-3PO may have his moments of being borderline annoying, but it is almost always in service of the Star Wars movie he's in. When it comes to Jar Jar Binks, even though 10-year-olds may love, or at least did love, the character of Jar Jar, he is pretty inexcusably annoying. Ahmed Best debuted as Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, which is easily the most hated movie in the entire franchise. Years later, Jar Jar is the single most hated element of the Star Wars prequels, rivaled perhaps only by midichlorians or the abrupt death of Darth Maul. While Anthony Daniels doesn't have the same deep seeded hate that many fans have, he certainly isn't a fan of Jar Jar.

The bad reception to Jar Jar Binks resulted in the character showing up less in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and a whole lot less in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Recently, in one of the newer expanded universe Star Wars novels, it was revealed that Jar Jar Binks was essentially shamed into being a street performer after giving Palpatine the powers that led to him becoming the Emperor. While we'll probably see C-3PO in Star Wars movies for years to come, we'll almost certainly never see Jar Jar Binks in a galaxy far, far away on the big screen ever again. And that's definitely for the (ahem, Ahmed) best.