Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld are in the giving mood today, because in addition to our first look at Josh Brolin as Cable, Liefeld has now shared a full look at Brolin in the Cable costume. The first picture shared this morning focused on Cable's face, showing off silver hair, a scar over his right eye, and a glowing left eye with a caption from Reynolds that read: "We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future." But now we have a look at the whole Cable costume, complete with ragged teddy bear.

The newest picture comes to us via Rob Liefeld's Instagram account and adds further detail in regards to Deadpool 2 staying faithful to Liefeld's comics. The picture features James Brolin as Cable sporting the bionic left arm as well as holding a massive gun with a ton of ammunition strapped to his body, looking like Cable is ready for some serious business. Cable's left eye is also more prominent this time around, glowing more orange with a trail following it. Brolin looks truly epic as Cable, just like Ryan Reynolds promised a few weeks ago.

Back to the aforementioned teddy bear. The child's bear may look out of place strapped to such an imposing Cable, but fans familiar with the comics will understand why the bear is attached. The bear may hold a clue to what many fans have been speculating about since the end of Deadpool when it was announced that Cable would be involved; Deadpool 2 will more than likely touch on Cable's role as a surrogate father of Hope Summers, a young mutant who has a very important role for the future of the mutant kind. In fact, her name was displayed in the Deadpool 2 teaser as graffiti around the phone booth.

It's safe to say that the production of Deadpool 2 is in full swing at the moment with the recent cast pictures being revealed over the last few weeks. It is safe to assume that a trailer will be on the way shortly, but in the meantime, we'll probably get to see some shots of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool with Josh Brolin's Cable from the set along with some pretty witty captions from both of the actors who have been lightly teasing each other over social media in preparation of their roles.

Deadpool 2 is all set to hit theater on June 1st, 2018 and is directed by Atomic Blonde director David Leitch. The movie is currently filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, including some footage shot in Victoria at Hatley Castle, aka the X-Men Mansion. Josh Brolin looks like a force to be reckoned with as Cable in these new photos and it appears as if his workout routine and dieting have made quite the imposing figure. More news is expected to follow, but for now, check out the latest full look at Josh Brolin as Cable below.