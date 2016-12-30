As we head into the new year, Captain America: Civil War is still the movie to beat at the worldwide box office with $1.1 billion, but it's possible that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story could still catch it in the next few weeks. Captain America: Civil War was an important film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a number of reasons, since it not only kicked off the MCU's Phase Three, but it gave us our first look at important characters such as the new Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), both of whom are getting their own stand alone adventures over the next few years. Today we have unused concept art from this global blockbuster that shows fans almost saw much more of Black Panther's home country of Wakanda.

During one of the post-credit sequences of Captain America: Civil War, Captain America (Chris Evans) brought his old friend Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) to a secret facility in Wakanda, in hopes of removing all traces of Hydra's brainwashing techniques from decades ago. The last shot of this sequence gave us our first look at the jungles of Wakanda, including a massive Panther statue, but it seems we almost got a better look at a big city in Wakanda. Concept artist Andrew Leung posted several pieces of conept art on his official website, some of which offer a glimpse at this unique city, which rests on several islands in a giant lake.

Andrew Leung doesn't specify what this Wakandan city is named, or how it originally fit within the story, but it's possible we could see this city when Marvel Studios brings its stand alone Black Panther movie to theaters on February 16, 2018, starring Chadwick Boseman as T'challa. He is currently serving as a concept artist on the Black Panther movie, along with the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming, which hits theaters on July 7, 2017. He previously served as a concept artist for Marvel on 2013's Iron Man 3.

While the first concept art shows that this city is seemingly shielded by a number of large mountains, another piece of concept art shows that the unnamed city is built within a massive crater, with the city representing just a tiny speck in this crater that is filled with numerous bodies of water, which are separated by small chunks of earth between them. How this crater came to be, or what this city represents is currently unknown, but if this concept art is actually used in the upcoming Black Panther movie, it could add another layer of intrigue to the already-mysterious land of Wakanda.

Captain America: Civil War set the tone for Marvel's Phase Three lineup, which continued last month with Doctor Strange. Next year will mark another historic feat for Marvel Studios, as it releases three movies in one year for the first time ever. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 kicks off the summer movie season on May 5, 2017, followed by the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 7, 2017 and Thor: Ragnarok on November 3, 2017. Take a look at this unused concept art from Captain America: Civil War, as we wait for more on the burgeoning Marvel Cinematic Universe.

New concept art from CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR shows a city in Wakanda! pic.twitter.com/2Uavxdsv7n — Best of Marvel (@thebestofmarvel) December 30, 2016