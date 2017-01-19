Two years ago, Captain America (Chris Evans) and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) made a friendly Super Bowl wager, since their hometown teams were playing in the big game. Both of these actors agreed to dress up in costume to visit children's hospitals in Boston and Seattle, and now Chris Evans is helping out his favorite hometown charity once again, Christopher's Haven. The actor is teaming up with Omaze for an exciting new challenge that will allow three lucky fans a chance to join Chris Evans for the escape room adventure of a lifetime. To give fans a taste of how this escape room adventure may pan out, Omaze released a new video that shows the actor pranking a few unsuspecting comic book fans.

Omaze released a new video today, which shows how they teamed up with the actor to turn a Boston comic book shop called Comicazi into a makeshift escape room, with the help of a company called Trapology. Using a Captain America plush doll equipped with a walkie-talkie, and several hidden cameras, Chris Evans guides three groups of unsuspecting fans through an escape room, as he waits to surprise them in the comic book store's basement. Here's a description of the campaign from the Omaze site.

"From stealing the answers to the SAT in The Perfect Score to fighting his way through a train of horrors in Snowpiercer, when it comes to escape, few have more experience than Chris Evans. Now, Chris is inviting you and three friends to join him in what could be one of his most action-packed adventures yet: a custom escape room. You could solve a murder, get locked up in a haunted house, rob a bank or maybe even solve a murder in a haunted bank. No matter the narrative, it's going to be a night you'll never forget, complete with scares, laughs, and celebratory burgers and beer. Flights and hotel are on us."

For fans who donate $10 to Christopher's Haven, you'll get 100 entries to win this excursion, but if you donate more, you'll get even more chances, plus some exclusive prizes. Fans who donate $25 will get 250 chances to win the escape room adventure, plus a Digital Thank You Card. For those with deeper pockets, you can donate $1,500 to get 15,000 entries to win, plus a Captain America: Civil War DVD signed by Chris Evans. The top prize is a Captain America: Civil War poster signed by Chris Evans, for those who donate $5,000. Fans have exactly two weeks left to donate and contribute to this campaign, for a chance to win this escape room adventure with Chris Evans.

Christopher's Haven operates a supportive community consisting of nine temporary apartments and a community recreation area for families of children being treated for cancer in nearby Boston hospitals. Over 300 families to date have stayed in the fully-furnished and equipped apartments located across the street from Massachusetts General Hospital. The Loft is utilized to provide programming for children undergoing outpatient treatment, as well as their siblings and parents. Activities coordinated primarily by volunteers, include massage therapy, pet therapy, arts & crafts, movie nights, birthday and holiday parties, bell-ringing ceremonies, outings to sporting events and excursions to local attractions. Take a look at this new video to watch Captain America himself, Chris Evans, prank some unsuspecting Boston comic book fans.