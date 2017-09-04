We first met the iconic character Bucky Barnes in the 2011 Marvel Phase One movie Captain America: The First Avenger. He changed quite a bit in the 2014 superhero film Captain America: The Winter Soldier. While he was thought to be dead, it was revealed that Bucky was resurrected decades ago as The Winter Soldier. New concept art has surfaced that shows how this character's look evolved quite a bit throughout the design process. The artwork was created in 2012, two years before Captain America: The Winter Soldier hit theaters.

The artwork surfaced on Reddit, which shows six different designs for Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan. What's interesting is that in all of the designs, the character had a metal bionic arm in place, although the specific design of the arm itself changed quite a bit through each of the drawings. The Winter Soldier is also seen with quite a large sniper rifle in some of the images, with his facial mask changing at various stages. These pieces of art aren't too wildly divergent of the look that was used for The Winter Soldier in the movie, though.

We learned at the end of The Winter Soldier that there was still remnants of Bucky Barnes' memories from his childhood with Steve Rogers, but there was an even bigger secret revealed in last year's Captain America: Civil War. We learned that, while he was being brainwashed by Hydra, he was programmed to be activated when 10 words were uttered in a specific order. Those words were Longing, Rusted, Seventeen, Daybreak, Furnace, Nine, Benign, Homecoming, One and Freight Car, and after the Civil War had ended, Steve Rogers brought his old pal Bucky to a secret facility in Wakanda, the home country of Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and he hasn't been seen ever since. It seems likely that he could re-surface in next year's Black Panther movie, before possibly joining his old friend Steve Rogers in the fight against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

There has been very few details released about Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, which recently started filming, but there has been speculation that either Bucky Barnes, or perhaps Sam Wilson, a.k.a. The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) will take over as the new Captain America. It has been confirmed that Steve Rogers dropping his shield at the end of Captain America: Civil War meant that he is done being Captain America, with a Comic-Con poster offering our first look at Steve Rogers' bearded "Nomad". Still, it hasn't been confirmed if either Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers 4 will reveal who exactly the new Captain America is, but it certainly seems likely.

Chris Evans confirmed in an interview this spring that his Marvel contract is up after Avengers 4, although he wouldn't comment on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or whether his iconic character will survive long enough to have a place in Marvel Phase 4 and beyond. Even the title of Avengers 4 hasn't been revealed at this point, because it is said to be a big spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War, which is slated to hit theaters May 4, 2018. Take a look at the artwork for Captain America: The Winter Soldier below.