Marvel Studios has just unveiled the first concept art of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. Marvel just wrapped up their takeover of Hall H at San Diego's Comic-Con and was it ever a good one. In addition to the Captain Marvel concept art, attendees were also treated to some footage of Thor: Ragnarok, Ant-Man 2, Black Panther, and Marvel unleashed the footage from Avengers: Infinity War that they debuted at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim last weekend. It's an exciting time to be a fan of the MCU.

After the brief Ant-Man footage came a mini presentation of the concept art for Captain Marvel. The pictures come to us via Elmayimbe's Twitter feed and they look pretty awesome. We get to see Academy Award winning actress Brie Larson for the first time as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel in a standalone shot as well as a picture of her fighting the Skrulls. Her suit has a blue, red, and gold color to it along with a red belt. In one picture you can clearly see Carol Danvers raised in the air about to deliver a knockout punch to a Skrull while being surrounded by many more enemies. In the final picture Ms. Danvers is seen getting ready to throw some fireballs.

Elsewhere we get concept art for two Skrulls and they look very similar to the comic books and video game adaptations. Not shown here, but shown at the panel, was also concept art for a young Nick Fury without an eye patch. Samuel L. Jackson is confirmed to appear in the movie. It is not clear how they will de-age Mr. Jackson whether it'll be through the use of technology or just a good clean shave.

Another nugget of information that was revealed in regards to Captain Marvel was that the movie will take place in the early 1990s. We know that the backstory of Carol Danvers will rely heavily on the United States Air Force, so it might be a safe bet to imagine that Ms. Danvers will be in the Air Force in the early 1990s. While not officially known, Nick Fury may still be consuming his Infinity Formula to combat the aging process and may be the reason that he doesn't have to wear the eye patch just yet. This is all pure speculation at this point, but it would make sense.

Captain Marvel was originally slated to appear in Jessica Jones when it was developed for ABC, but the character changed to Trish Walker when the show made the jump to Netflix. By this time the MCU had decided to make a standalone Captain Marvel movie and by 2013 it was announced that Marvel had a finished script for the project. And then in 2014, Marvel announced that the movie would come out in 2018, but that date has obviously been pushed back. It has been officially confirmed that production for Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson will start in February of 2018 with a release date set for March 8th, 2019. You can check out the first pieces of concept art below.