Fans got to learn a great deal about the MCU's upcoming Captain Marvel at Comic-Con 2017 last month. Marvel Studios confirmed the villains will be the Skrulls, with the story set in the 1990s, an era the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not yet explored except for a few scenes with the Winter Soldier in Civil War. Brie Larson's Carol Danvers will be joined by a de-aged Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Now, there is one other particular Avenger Brie Larson admits she'd like to do battle with. Here's what the actress had to say about which Avenger she'd like to go toe-to-toe with on the battlefield.

"I do kind of have fantasies of battling The Hulk, just because that's, like, it's just visually so good."

While one couldn't be blamed for thinking that Carol Danvers would be easily out-matched by the Green Goliath, that isn't exactly the case. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed in an interview last October that Captain Marvel is the strongest hero the MCU has ever seen, adding that her powers are "off the charts." While Brie Larson's Carol Danvers will certainly be dwarfed in physical size by Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, her superhero powers go far beyond mere brute strength, so it would be quite interesting to see what would happen if these two highly different forces would collide, in some way. Brie Larson also revealed in her interview with USA Today, where she was promoting her new film The Glass Castle, in theaters August 11, that she spent a lot of time deciding on whether or not she should actually take on this role or not.

"The Captain Marvel thing was something I really spent a lot of time thinking about. And eventually I came to the conclusion that being part of a giant feminist film that can be a symbol for people, that was one I wished I would have had, just outweighs some of the small annoyances (of fame). Like, they're really small in comparison to the good that it can do."

Brie Larson was announced as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel at the very end of the Marvel Studios Comic-Con panel last year, with this interview mirroring comments she made in an interview back in April about how she took a long time to decide about whether or not she wanted this Captain Marvel role. Many have speculated that she was cast so early (the Captain Marvel movie doesn't hit theaters until March 8, 2019) so she could put in an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, or the still-untitled Avengers 4, the latter of which hits theaters on May 3, 2019, just a few months before her Captain Marvel movie. Still, her appearance in either of those movies has yet to be confirmed, since the studio hasn't confirmed cast lists for either movie yet.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississippi Grind, Half-Nelson) are directing Captain Marvel from a script by Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Meg LeFauve (Inside Out). The movie is said to be an origin story, with the Quantum Realm, first introduced in 2015's Ant-Man and explored further in last year's Doctor Strange, said to figure into the story. Whether or not Brie Larson will get her wish and fight The Incredible Hulk remains to be seen, but hopefully we'll find out more details soon.