One of Marvel's worst-kept secrets was confirmed in July, when the studio brought out Brie Larson, announcing her as Captain Marvel, roughly two months after it was initially rumored that she was in talks for the role. It has been reported that Carol Danvers will make her MCU debut in Avegers: Infinity War, which has started production. This is likely why she was cast so early, since Captain Marvel doesn't hit theaters until March 8, 2019. During a recent interview, the actress explained why the role is so important to her.

Before Captain Marvel was announced, Marvel was getting some criticism for its lack of diversity in their movies, with many fans clamoring for a Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson. While it's unclear if that project will ever happen, Captain Marvel will be the first female-lead Marvel movie, and as Brie Larson told Total Film, the importance of starring in a historic project like this is not lost on her. Here's what the actress had to say below.

"I feel a great responsibility. I have so many conversations with fans about the universe and this character in particular. I'm grateful for social media for that, actually, it's such a great way to connect with people, to understand what it is they love about this character, what it is they hope to see. Where this character's at in the comic books is such an inspiring space, right now. I'm so grateful to be part of it."

Captain Marvel still doesn't have a director at this time, but we reported in August that the studio has narrowed down their selection to just three female filmmakers, Niki Caro, Lesli Linka Glatter and Lorene Scafaria. Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Meg LeFauve (Inside Out) are both writing the script, although no story details have been released at this time. Producer and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently confirmed in an interview that Captain Marvel will be an origin story. It remains to be seen how her rumored appearance in Avengers: Infinity War will help set up this origin story.

While it still hasn't been confirmed when production will begin on Captain Marvel, writer Nicole Perlman recently addressed criticisms that the 27-year-old Brie Larson was too young to play an accomplished Air Force pilot like Carol Danvers from the comics. The writer assured fans that she consulted with the Air Force, who insisted that a pilot could achieve a high level of success at that young of an age. Hopefully we'll get more details on Captain Marvel in the near future, as the countdown continues towards the March 8, 2019 release date.