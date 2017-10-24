It's been well over a year since Captain Marvel revealed that actress Brie Larson is playing Carol Danvers, and now it seems the highly-anticipated movie is finally starting to put its cast together. Ben Mendelsohn has entered talks to play the primary villain in Captain Marvel, although the exact identity of the character has not been revealed. While it seems likely that the character will have some sort of connection to the Marvel Comics, his exact character's identity will be kept under wraps for now, it seems.

Marvel revealed at Comic-Con 2017 that the main Captain Marvel villains will be the Skrulls, with the movie also slated to be the first set in the 1990s. It was also confirmed that Captain Marvel will bring back Samuel L. Jackson as a de-aged Nick Fury, which will show this iconic character with two working eyes for the first time. There is speculation that this movie will show exactly what happened for this character to lose his left eye, which has never been revealed in the MCU before.

We reported in August that the project brought on writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet to work on the script, although it was later revealed that she is not starting the script over from scratch, meaning that there will be elements from the original script written by Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Meg LeFauve (Inside Out). Still, aside from the Skrulls, Nick Fury and the movie set in the 1990s, no specific story details have been revealed quite yet. There has been talk that this movie will venture into the Quantum Realm, which has been featured in 2015's Ant-Man, and presumably in next year's sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

There was also a report from Marvel that claimed the Kree superhero Mar-Vell will have an important role in this story. Since the iconic Kree-Skrull War from the Marvel Comics will be featured in this movie, Mar-Vell's supposed appearance isn't terribly surprising. Even if Mar-Vell is featured in this story, it isn't known how he will fit in, or if Mar-Vell will appear as his alter-ego Dr. Walter Lawson on Earth. In the Marvel Comics, shortly after arriving on Earth, Mar-Vell witnessed the death of Dr. Walter Lawson, a scientist who passed away in a tragic car accident on his way to his new assignment at Cape Canaveral in Florida, taking his identity. He first met Carol Danvers at Cape Canaveral, where she served as the security chief.

Captain Marvel will be directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, best known for indie films such as Mississippi Grind and Half-Nelson. Marvel has set a March 8, 2019 release date for Captain Marvel, which will fall directly between Avengers: Infinity War (May 4, 2018) and Avengers 4 (May 3, 2019). Brie Larson's Carol Danvers is expected to appear in Avengers 4, which is currently in production, with filming likely to begin next year on Captain Marvel. Ben Mendelsohn is coming off his villainous role as Director Orson Krennic in last year's highest-grossing movie, Disney's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He will next be seen in Warner Bros.' Ready Player One and Lionsgate's Robin Hood. This casting report comes from Deadline, and it may be the first of many casting reports to come for Captain Marvel.