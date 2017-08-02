While it may seem like Marvel Phase 3 may be winding down, with production about to begin on Avengers 4, there are still many more movies to come out before this Phase comes to an epic close, one of which is Captain Marvel. Marvel Studios dropped a number of new details about Captain Marvel at Comic-Con 2017 earlier this month, primarily that the movie will be set in the 1990s and the iconic Skrulls will be the villains, but today we have word that Kree hero Mar-Vell will also be a major part of this story. This character hasn't been cast yet, with only Brie Larson set as the title character, but with filming likely starting at some point next year, we may hear about Mar-Vell's casting sooner rather than later.

This report comes from MCU Exchange, whose sources claim that the Kree will have a major part to play in the story, and that, "the film will absolutely include the Kree hero Mar-Vell." A few years ago, there had even been a rumor that Mar-Vell would be Peter Quill's long-lost father in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but director James Gunn debunked that rumor, long before it was revealed that Ego the Living Planet was Star-Lord's dad. Mar-Vell is an iconic Kree warrior in the comics, and it seems he may have been on Earth before.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also confirmed at Comic-Con 2017 that the Kree-Skrull War will be featured in this story, marking the first time this epic conflict which has been waged for years in the Marvel Comics, will be seen on the big screen. Since the story is set in the 1990s, it will be interesting to see how Mar-Vell's presence on Earth will tie into this story, since this decade has never been explored in the MCU before. What remains to be seen is if he'll be assuming the identity of Dr. Walter Lawson on Earth. In the Marvel Comics, shortly after arriving on Earth, Mar-Vell witnessed the death of Dr. Walter Lawson, a scientist who passed away in a tragic car accident on his way to his new assignment at Cape Canaveral in Florida. He first met Carol Danvers at Cape Canaveral, where she served as the security chief.

Kevin Feige made it clear in an interview last October that Captain Marvel is an origin story, with the plot expected to follow Carol Danvers' time in the Air Force before becoming Captain Marvel. Director Ryan Fleck posted an Instagram photo last month at a United States Air Force base, so it's possible that this portion of the comics, where Dr. Walter Lawson meets Carol Danvers, could still be intact. Still, since no official story details have been released, it remains to be seen how Mar-Vell/Walter Lawson will fit into the story. We did get some hints earlier this summer, though, about how Captain Marvel will get her powers.

We also learned back in May that the Quantum Realm that was introduced to MCU viewers in Ant-Man and further explored in Doctor Strange, will be featured in Captain Marvel. It is also believed that this movie will feature a version of the Psyche-Magnitron accident from the comic books, which will alter Carol's DNA (half-human/half-Kree) so she will not have appeared to age since her disappearance. Regardless, none of this information about Captain Marvel has been confirmed yet, but as we inch closer and closer to the March 8, 2019 release date, hopefully more details will surface soon.