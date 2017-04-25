During last year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced that Academy Award winning actress Brie Larson would be starring as Captain Marvel, which many had suspected for months. It was just recently announced that Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will officially direct the new MCU film. Captain Marvel will be MCU's first female lead superhero movie and that comes with a lot of pressure for all involved.

The pressure of taking that leading role was not lost on Brie Larson. This is a big jump for anybody's career with a multi-film deal that will have the actress playing Captain Marvel across MCU films for the foreseeable future. Vanity Fair recently sat down to talk with Larson about her decision to join the Marvel Universe. And she wasn't so sure at first that this was the right fit.

"It took me a really long time. I had to sit with myself, think about my life and what I want out of it."

In the end, Larson decided that it was an important role for her to take on.

"Ultimately, I couldn't deny the fact that this movie is everything I care about, everything that's progressive and important and meaningful, and a symbol I wished I would've had growing up. I really, really feel like it's worth it if it can bring understanding and confidence to young women-I'll do it."

It is more than overdue to see a woman in the role of lead superhero in the comic book movie world and it is obvious that Larson will not take her role lightly and hassaid in the past that this role is a great responsibility. Larson also hinted that she and Marvel are collaborating on shaping the Captain Marvel character.

"(Marvel has been) very open to hearing my thoughts and my take on it..."

Larson won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2016 for her performance in Room and has also directed two short films. Marvel is not the only one jumping into the solo female superhero movie world. DC will be beating Marvel in that race by more than a year with the Patty Jenkins directed Wonder Woman, which comes out June 2nd, 2017. DC also has another advantage over Marvel because Wonder Woman is arguably, the most famous female superhero ever. Captain Marvel was introduced as Carol Danvers in 1968 and as Ms. Marvel in 1977 in the Marvel Comics.

Captain Marvel will be an origin story, which is expected to start production in February of 2018. Nicole Perlman and Meg LeFauve are writing the film and the pair, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck who wrote and directed the acclaimed Sugar in 2008, will direct Captain Marvel. Captain Marvel is set to be released March 8th, 2019.