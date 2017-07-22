Marvel's takeover of Hall H at the San Diego Comic-Con has begun and they've just announced that Nick Fury will officially be in Captain Marvel and that the villains will be the Skrulls. It had long been rumored that Samuel L. Jackson would be joining Brie Larson in Captain Marvel, but it has now been officially confirmed by none other than Marvel themselves. The news comes after the rumors suggesting that Larson will make her first appearance in Avengers: Infinity War.

ComingSoon.net was covering the panel live when Marvel started showing concept art off for Captain Marvel. The movie will be set in the early 1990s and Nick Fury will regain full sight with two functioning eyeballs this time around. Also unveiled in the concept art were the villains who will be the Skrulls, an extraterrestrial shape shifting group that have been featured numerous times over the years in Marvel Comics.

The Skrulls first appeared in the Fantastic Four #2 and they were created by Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics. The Skrulls are separated into three branches: the Prime, the Deviants, and the Eternals. Eventually all three branches warred against each other, and the Deviant branch won, due their ability to shape shift. The Deviants wiped out all of the other races until only two were left, Skrull Eternal and Prime Skrull. According to the concept art, the Skrulls look pretty close to their comic book counterparts, so it will be interesting to see how everything comes out when the movie is out in theaters. Marvel fans have been waiting a long time to see the Skrulls come into paly on the big screen, especially since the Skrulls have had a large presence in Marvel video games over the last 20 years.

Last week Marvel sent out a casting call looking for clean cut service members to be in Atlanta, which has lead many to speculate that Carol Danvers will be introduced into Avengers: Infinity War. Adding fire to that rumor was director Ryan Fleck who took to Instagram to post a picture from a United States Air Force base that featured service members standing next to an F-16 fighter jet. All signs are pointing towards Captain Marvel appearing in Infinity War since shooting isn't supposed to begin for the standalone Captain Marvel project until February of 2018.

Captain Marvel will be an origin story that is expected to highlight Carol Davenport's time in the United Force Air Force, which is expected to start production in February of 2018 with a release date set for March 8th, 2019. Nicole Perlman and Meg LeFauve are writing the movie and the pair Ann Boden and Ryan Fleck, who directed the acclaimed Sugar in 2008, are set to direct the movie. Until then, we'll have to wait and see Samuel L. Jackson and possibly Brie Larson in Avengers: Infinity War. At least we finally have some official information from Marvel pertaining to Nick Fury's involvement and the villainous Skrulls.