One of the biggest revelations from Marvel's Comic-Con 2017 presentation was that the highly-anticipated Captain Marvel adaptation will in fact be set in the 1990s, and that the villains will be the Skrulls. This came as quite a surprise to most Marvel fans, since the 1990s haven't really been explored in the MCU, and it seems that's one of the main reasons why the setting was chose. After the Marvel panel at SDCC, Kevin Feige confirmed they had the idea to set this movie in the 1990s fairly early on, but there isn't much else he could say.

"Yes. Yeah. Early, early days. Well, there is an unexplored period of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we wanted to showcase, and... almost anything else is a spoiler, other than to say, the 90s would be a fun period to make a superhero movie in. I graduated high school in 1991, and the fact that I'm making a period piece that takes place in that time, it's unbelievable."

The Skrulls were unveiled in new concept art that was shown to the Hall H crowd, which also offered a glimpse at what Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson will look like as Carol Danvers. It was also confirmed at the panel that Samuel L. Jackson will finally return to the MCU in Captain Marvel as Nick Fury, but, since this is set in the 1990s, he will be "de-aged," while sporting two eyes. Ever since Nick Fury was introduced in the Iron Man post-credit scene way back in 2008, he has been seen sporting an eye-patch, but now we'll finally get to see what Nick Fury looks like without his eyepatch. Unfortunately, Kevin Feige refused to shed more light on Captain Marvel in his interview with MTV.

It's possible that this movie may show how Nick Fury actually lost his eye in the MCU, which will likely be quite different than the comic book version, since Nick Fury's left eye was first damaged during a grenade blast in World War II, with the eye eventually getting worse over time, even while his aging has slowed due to his Infinity Serum intake. It has never been established in the MCU how Nick Fury lost his eye, although he does tell Steve Rogers in Captain America: The Winter Soldier that, "The last time he trusted someone, he lost an eye." Who that someone is, and how his eye was lost, have not yet been revealed in the MCU, but it seems that may be happening in Captain Marvel.

Aside from Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, no other cast members have been revealed yet, and with a March 8, 2019 release date in place, it's likely that production won't begin until sometime next year. It has been confirmed that this movie will be a Captain Marvel origin story, with Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Meg LeFauve (Inside Out) writing the script for directors Anna Fleck and Ryan Boden. Hopefully more will be revealed about Captain Marvel soon as we inch closer and closer to the March 2019 release date.