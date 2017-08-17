A few days ago, we reported that Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel has found itself a new writer, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet coming aboard to work on the script. It wasn't specified in the report if she was going to be starting over from scratch with a page one rewrite, or if she would be working off the original script by Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), but today we got confirmation of the latter. Nicole Perlman took to Twitter to confirm that Geneva Robertson-Dworet will in fact be the "next writer" to work on Captain Marvel. Here's what Nicole Perlman had to say in a brief statement.

"Happy to confirm my pal Geneva Robertson-Dworet will be the next writer to help guide #CaptainMarvel's journey to the screen. She's stellar! I was lucky to have the years on CM that I did, I'm excited to see where Geneva (who's got incredible character chops) takes our beloved CM."

The statement came from Nicole Perlman's Twitter, where she also answered a few questions from fans. She confirmed that she is not working with Geneva, adding that she thinks the new writer will "knock it out of the park" and that it's been a great 2.5 years working on the script. Marvel hired both Nicole Perlman and Meg LeFauve in April 2015 to work on the script, with the writer revealing that they were working on it for so long because Marvel had originally planned a 2018 release for Captain Marvel, but that all changed when the studio brought Spider-Man: Homecoming, Ant-Man and the Wasp and other projects into the mix.

Nicole Perlman also confirmed that all of the details announced at Comic-Con 2017, such as the 1990s setting and the Skrulls as the villains, came from the script that she worked on with Meg LeFauve. She added that all of those details will remain as Geneva Robertson-Dworet works on a new script, although she wouldn't add any additional details about what may or may not be included in this story. She also would not address when production may begin, or any rumors about Kree hero Mar-Vell, which have surfaced recently. It is believed that filming will begin sometime in 2018, as we get closer and closer to the March 8, 2019 release date.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississippi Grind) are set to direct, with Brie Larson starring as Carol Danvers, and Samuel L. Jackson also making his return to the MCU as Nick Fury. Since the story will be set in the 1990s, it is believed that fans will get to see Nick Fury with two working eyes for the first time, with speculation surfacing that this movie may show how in fact the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director lost his left eye. While we wait for more details on Captain Marvel, take a look at the recent tweets from writer Nicole Perlman about this highly-anticipated adaptation.

