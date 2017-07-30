J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens has been criticized often for being to similar to the original Star Wars trilogy even with the addition of new characters. One such character that fans wanted to see more of was Gwendoline Christie's (Game of Thrones) Captain Phasma who was barely seen in the first installment. But all of that is about to change with the release of Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi this December. Christie recently sat down for an interview where she praised Rian Johnson's vision as well as the "deeper" story for Captain Phasma this time around.

Gwendoline Christie sat down with Entertainment Weekly to talk about how excited she was to get a chance to work with director Rian Johnson. She specifically mentions being a fan of his work all the way back with his movie Brick. She also brings up the fact that she thought that an opportunity to work with the director would never happen. Christie had this to say.

"I was just so delighted to be in The Last Jedi, and for that to be directed by Rian Johnson, who is another director I've long admired since I watched Brick, actually; I thought that was a really brilliant piece of work. When I met him, these are huge things to me and things I never thought would happen in my career,"

Christie went on to tease a "deeper" story for Captain Phasma that goes "further" than The Force Awakens. Christie explains.

"So when Rian invited me to read the script, have my thoughts and then to come and discuss it with him - as he did all of the cast members - I was really thrilled to have an opportunity of a forum where I could put my ideas forward and have some back and forth about where we felt things were and where we felt they can go. What I can tell you about the next Star Wars film is I think Rian does an exceptional job of going deeper, of going further, and really exploring what these relationships are."

While Johnson has gone out of his way to knock down comparisons to The Empire Strikes Back, it sure does seem like the movies might be very similar. But that's just how it's supposed to be for the second movie in a trilogy; you expect the characters to get fleshed out and more developed this time around. Regardless of similarities, fans should be happy that we get to see some more of Captain Phasma this time around.

It is not clear if we will get some insight into the backstory of Gwendoline Christie's Captain Phasma this time around, but it is a definite possibility. At the very least we know that we're going got get to see more of her and perhaps maybe even see her get some revenge on Finn for throwing her in the trash compactor. Captain Phasma's escape from the trash compactor was detailed in a comic book series called Journey to the Last Jedi. Phasma's story was told in issue #1.

Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi is scheduled to hit theaters on December 15th, 2017. And we'll finally be able to see some more of Captain Phasma after her great trash compactor escape. For those just looking for some more of Gwendoline Christie, you can see her Season 7 of HBO's Game of Thrones, which is currently airing new episodes on Sunday nights.