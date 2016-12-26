Not all heroes wear capes, but some of them do. And sometimes the ones that do also happen to wear little else, save for a pair of white underpants. Such is the case with famed children's book superhero Captain Underpants, who is getting his own movie next year. Now we finally have our first look at the upcoming animated adaptation of the best-selling book series.

This first photo from the Captain Underpants movie comes courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, which shows a very faithful animated adaptation of the titular hero. EW spoke a bit with director David Soren about the movie and how Ed Helms was able to bring the character to life. Here is what he had to say.

"[Helms] has managed to tap into the sheer stupidity of Captain Underpants. He's a delusional superhero who thinks he's got all kinds of powers and has literally zero ability beyond just that of a middle-aged man."

In the movie, Ed Helms is playing the very tough, no-nonsense principal of a school who rules with an iron fist. This is evidenced by this first photo, which shows a couple of pictures hanging in his office that say "discipline" and "authority." There is also a plaque on the front of his desk that says "kneel here." A couple of fourth-graders, voiced by Thomas Middleditch and Kevin Hart, wind up hypnotizing him and convince him to transform himself into Captain Underpants. He doesn't have any actual powers, he just winds up tying a curtain around his neck and stripping down to almost nothing.

The book series is wildly popular and was started by author Dav Pilkey back in 2007. Since then, there have been 12 different Captain Underpants books and three spinoffs which to date have sold more than 70 million copies worldwide. That success is even more impressive considering that the books have been banned in many schools. During the course of those books, Captain Underpants has squared off with many different villains, but the creative team decided to use Professor Poopypants for this first movie, who will be voiced by Nick Kroll. The choice was pretty simple, according to David Soren.

"I mean, with a name like that, he's kind of irresistible."

There are a lot of superhero movies coming out next year, like Spider-Man: Homecoming, Wonder Woman, Justice League and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but this looks like it will offer up something pretty different within that space and give kids something to look forward to. Not only that, but given the popularity of the books and with the talent involved, it seems like a fair bet this movie should do fairly well at the box office, assuming the creative team managed to make a good movie. Dreamworks should be releasing a trailer for Captain Underpants very soon, but for now, this Captain Underpants photo will have to do. Captain Underpants is set for release on April 5, 2017. Be sure to check out the new photo from the movie for yourself below.