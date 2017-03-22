DreamWorks Animation and 20th Century Fox have released the first trailer for Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie! Based on the worldwide sensation and bestselling book series and starring Kevin Hart and Ed Helms, Captain Underpants tells the story of George and Harold, who hypnotize their principal into thinking he's a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants.

Ed Helms and Kevin Hart were on hand to introduce this first look teaser, giving the animated comedy adventure a little star powered boost. It's too bad that they can't agree on who or what Captain Underpants truly is. Kevin Hart offers this take on CU, who may or may not be a superhero.

"Check out this sneak peek of our new movie, Captain Underpants. It's the story of a superhero. I'll take that back...He's barely a superhero. He doesn't have X-ray vision. He can't even climb a tree. Wearing a cape does not make him a superhero."

Ed Helms agrees to disagree. As the voice of Captain Underpants, Helms says this.

"Yes it does! He's absolutely a superhero."

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie hits theaters everywhere on June 2, 2017! The movie is directed by David Soren. Nicholas Stoller wrote the script based on the epic novels by Dav Pilkey. Mark Swift, Mireille Soria are producing. Joining Kevin Hart and Ed Helms for the ensemble voice cast are a line-up of stellar comedians that include Nick Kroll, Thomas Middleditch, Jordan Peele, Kristen Schaal.

Based on the worldwide sensation and bestselling book series, and boasting an A-list cast of comedy superstars headed by Kevin Hart and Ed Helms, DreamWorks Animation brings audiences the long-awaited global movie event, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. This raucously subversive comedy is for the entire family. Captain Underpants centers on two fourth graders who are best friends and who draw comics that they sell on the playground. Their creation, Captain Underpants, becomes real when the duo accidentally hypnotize the school's mean principal who turns into an actual superhero. Ed Helms is playing Principal Krupp, who turns into Captain Underpants every time he hears fingers snapping. Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch will lend their voices to George and Harold, the teenage comic book creators who inadvertently hypnotize their principal.

The book series has been translated into 20 languages, with more than 70 million books sold worldwide, with over 50 million in the United States alone. Despite its popularity, the Captain Underpants books have always been quite controversial, with several parents accusing the book of using inappropriate language for the film's target audience, elementary school children. The Office of Intellectual Freedom of the American Library Association reported that, in both 2012 and 2013, Captain Underpants had the most complaints from libraries due to offensive content in the United States.

When Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie hits theaters on June 2, it will be going up against one of this summer's most highly-anticipated movies, Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman. Take a look at the first trailer for Captain Underpants courtesy of 20th Century Fox as we continue the countdown towards the summer season.