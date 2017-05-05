The first clip from the upcoming Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie has been released by DreamWorks Animation. The movie is based of the insanely successful children's novels by Dav Pilkey who writes and illustrates the books, and is about a former principle who is hypnotized by two students and turned into Captain Underpants. Captain Underpants isn't like normal superheroes. Captain Underpants is slow and dimwitted, but his intentions are good. The book was picked up by DreamWorks in 2011 to be made into a movie and has since been pushed back a few times, but now has the official release date of June 2nd.

The trailer for Captain Underpants was released last month and more or less showed the origin of Captain Underpants and introduced the main characters George Beard and Harold Hutchins who live in Ohio. The new clip comes courtesy of DreamWorks' YouTube channel and it shows Captain Underpants in action, first trying to "save" a mime who is "trapped" in a box and then throwing a woman into a tree so that she can be with her cat who is stuck up there. You get the picture. Captain Underpants isn't the sharpest tool in the shed and when he isn't being a superhero, he's a mean principle who generally hates children.

It's pretty amazing that it has taken this long to get the Captain Underpants movie off of the ground. The book is translated to over 20 languages and has sold over 70 million books worldwide since 1997 and 12 books. The books have been banned in some schools because it is believed that the stories encourage children to question and disobey authority. Maybe children should question the authority of someone who hates them? Anyway, the books are insanely popular and the movie is sure to be a box office hit among children everywhere.

DreamWorks first acquired the book series in 2011 and the Captain Underpants movies was initially set to debut in March of 2017, but it was pushed back in favor of Boss Baby to take the release date instead. Boss Baby went on to have a $50 million dollar first weekend, beating Ghost in the Shell and staying at number one for two consecutive weeks. The movie has already earned over $400 million worldwide and is still doing pretty strongly. DreamWorks is hoping for another homerun with the Captain Underpants movie.

Captain Underpants: First Epic Movie opens on Friday June 2nd, 2017 in the United States and between July and October in other worldwide markets. Given the mass popularity of the books it seems that the movie is set to be a box office success. The animations are smooth and they stay incredibly true to the original illustrations by Pilkey, which adds to the appeal of the movie. Captain Underpants stars Ed Helms as Captain Underpants, Kevin Hart as George Beard, Thomas Middleditch as Harold Hutchins, Nick Kroll as Professor Poopy Pants, Jordan Peele as Melvin Sneedly, and Kristen Schaal as Edith. Watch the clip from Captain Underpants: First Epic Movie below.