Weird Al Yankovic has composed the theme song for the upcoming DreamWorks animated superhero adventure Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. The movie, based off of Dav Pilkey's best selling children's book series, isn't set to hit theaters until June 2nd but today DreamWorks has shared "Weird Al" Yankovic's perfect theme song. Yankovic proves that he was born to sing a song about a superhero that only wears underwear and a cape.

"Captain Underpants Theme Song" basically sets up the movie, mentioning key details including that the students only need to snap their fingers to hypnotize their principle turning him into his alter ego, Captain Underpants and his call of "TRA LA LA." Yankovic calls him the "waistband warrior" and then sings that it's "wedgie power time," while also calling him "the freaky bald dude in his underwear." The two and half minute song is catchy and perfect for the tone of the goofy movie.

The original motion picture soundtrack for Captain Underpants also contains songs from Andy Grammer, Cold War Kids' Nathan Willet, Adam Lambert, Lil Yachty, and Theodore Shapiro. Weird Al Yankovic and Grammer's songs were written specifically for the movie and Adam Anders collaborated with Theodore Shapiro (Ghostbusters, The Devil Wears Prada) to compose the score, which is included in the soundtrack as well. Anders also worked as the movie's executive song producer and the album producer for the soundtrack.

Weird Al Yankovic was the obvious choice for the "Captain Underpants Theme" and he did not disappoint. Yankovic has had a truly remarkable career of parodying popular music and often adds movies into the same song. For instance, Yankovic took a classic rock song by The Kinks called "Lola" and turned it into a song about Yoda from Star Wars. Though often simple, Yankovic's a lyrical genius beyond compare and his popularity is as strong as it's ever been, except for when his movie UHF came out in the late 80s. Yankovic's last album, Mandatory Fun, arrived in 2014 and debuted at number one on the Billboard charts. Mandatory Fun marked the first number one record for Yankovic in his entire 30 plus year career. Al has also provided theme songs for not only his own UHF movie but also Johnny Dangerously, Spy Hard and his own Saturday Morning Kids' show.

The soundtrack will be released on Virgin Records digitally on June 2nd, the same day that Captain Underpants rages into theaters. Though fans can stream the theme song on Apple Music and Spotify right now. The track list is as follows: 1. Captain Underpants Theme Song by "Weird Al" Yankovic, 2. A Friend Like You by Andy Grammar, 3. Saturday (Cast Version) by Kevin Hart & Thomas Middleditch, 4. Think by Adam Lambert, 5. 1812 Ofarture by The Students Of Jerome Horwitz Elementary School, 6. Hallelujah by Kevin Hart, Thomas Middleditch & Ed Helms, 7. Oh Yeah by Lil Yachty, 8. Saturday by Nathan Willett of Cold War Kids, 9. Comic Book Opening by Theodore Shapiro, 10. Saving the Day by Theodore Shapiro, 11. The Prank For Good by Theodore Shapiro. Adam Lambert fans will notice an unreleased song entitled "Think" that won't be available anywhere else. Watch the video below courtesy of DreamWorks official YouTube channel.