The accusations against Harvey Weinstein continue to pile up. The longtime prominent Hollywood executive has recently come under fire from a number of women he has worked with over the years, accusing him of sexual misconduct. As a result, he's been fired from The Weinstein Company and women have continued to come forward condemning his actions over the years. Now, Suicide Squad star and model Cara Delevingne has come forward with her own story about Weinstein sexually harassing her.

Cara Delevingne took to Instagram to recount her experience. According to her post, Harvey Weinstein tried to kiss her, asked her about her sexual history and blocked her from leaving her hotel room. She doesn't address her sexuality in the post, but Weinstein warned her that being gay publicly would ruin her career in Hollywood. Here's the post.

"When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from‎ Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call....i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....i thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear."

To accompany the post, Cara Delevingne posted an image that says, "Don't be ashamed of your story, it will inspire others." That seems to be the theme, ever since The New York Times released a piece, detailing Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct over the years. Ever since, actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and others have come forward with their own stories. In a second post, Delevingne wanted any women who have been harassed or abused to know that it isn't their fault. Here's what she has to say.

"I want women and girls to know that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth. I am relieved to be able to share this....i actually feel better and I'm proud of the women who are brave enough to speak....this isn't easy but there are strength in our numbers. As I said, this is only the beginning. In every industry and especially in Hollywood, men abuse their power using fear and get away with it. This must stop. The more we talk about it, the less power we give them. I urge you all to talk and to the people who defend these men, you are part of the problem"

The fallout from this Harvey Weinstein scandal seems to just be starting. Many who worked with him over the years have condemned his actions and have pledged to do their part to get rid of sexual abuse in the industry. Other sexual abuse stories from other notable men in Hollywood, such as Ben Affleck, are coming to light in the wake of this revelation. It appears that this tragedy that was allowed to go on for years finally coming to light has woke many people in Hollywood up to problems that have existed in the industry for a long time. You can check out Cara Delevingne's Instagram posts for yourself below.