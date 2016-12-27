Most of us are all still reeling from the news of the tragic passing of Carrie Fisher, who died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. She will always and forever be known best for her work as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, and though it can't possibly heal the broken hearts of fans all across the world, we will get to see her as the iconic Leia Organa one last time in Star Wars: Episode VIII. It has been confirmed that she already finished shooting her scenes for the movie, and the sequel will be able to continue as planned.

According to a report from Variety, sources have confirmed that Carrie Fisher did indeed finish filming her part for Star Wars: Episode VIII, which wrapped principal photography a few months ago. However, on such massive productions, there are often reshoots and things of that nature, so it was possible that the studio was planning more with her. Fortunately, Princess Leia will be able to appear in that movie as planned, but her character's fate will need to be addressed before Star Wars 9, which she was scheduled to appear in.

Carrie Fisher had been out promoting her latest book when she suffered her heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. The heart attack reportedly occurred about 15-minutes before the flight was scheduled to land and she was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Her mother Debbie Reynolds reported a couple of days ago that Carrie Fisher was in stable condition, which gave hope that she would be able to pull through. Sadly, she passed, which was confirmed by her daughter Billie Lourd in a statement to People. Here is what People magazine announced this morning.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning, She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Billie Lourd had a small part in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and will reportedly have a larger role in Star Wars 8 alongside her mother. We still don't know much about the next entry in the Star Wars franchise as details have been scarce, so it is unclear how big Carrie Fisher's role will be this time. In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, her role was relatively small, but it isn't hard to imagine it will be more significant this time. Now, it will be both in terms of screen time and emotional impact.

It is unclear at the moment if Disney and Lucasfilm will address Carrie Fisher's passing in Star Wars 8 or how they will address it in a later movie, but it certainly is something that will need to be handled. Star Wars: Episode 8 is being directed by Rian Johnson and is currently scheduled for release on December 15, 2017. Star Wars: Episode IX is currently slated for May 23, 2019, and is to be directed by Colin Trevorrow, but Carrie Fisher's passing will surely effect that movie going forward. We will be sure to keep you updated as any new information becomes available.