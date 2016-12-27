Earlier today, it was reported that iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60. Her death comes just four days after she suffered a heart attack on an international flight between London and Los Angeles, with the actress returning home from promoting her new book The Princess Diarist. As the news spread throughout the world, we have a number of tributes that have surfaced through social media, and from LucasFilm itself. Here's what LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy had to say in a statement.

"Carrie holds such special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly."

Along with Kathleen Kennedy's statement, StarWars.com also released a statement from Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company, about the tragic passing of Carrie Fisher. Here's what he had to say below.

"Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today."

Among the many other fans who sent out tributes after word of her passing spread was filmmaker Kevin Smith, who cast Carrie Fisher as a nun who gives Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) a lift in the 2001 comedy Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Like many longtime Star Wars fans, Carrie Fisher had quite the impact on the filmmaker's life. Here's what he had to say in his tribute on social media earlier today.

"The Princess stole my heart at age 7. Anybody who knows me knows #CarrieFisher was my first love. I thrilled to the adventures of #princessleia in the @starwars movies, but from '77 to '84, I was in love with Carrie Fisher herself. My bedroom was filled with Carrie Fisher pictures from any movie she was ever in (including Polaroids I took off the TV when #thebluesbrothers hit cable). I was jealous of Paul Simon when he was dating Carrie Fisher and wouldn't listen to his music until they split up. I paid to see Carrie Fisher and #chevychase in Under the Rainbow nine times when it was in theaters (mostly because Carrie Fisher was in underwear in one scene). In childhood, I committed myself to Carrie Fisher without ever meeting her the way novice Nuns commit themselves to Christ without meeting Him. Decades later, I got to tell her this when Carrie Fisher and @jaymewes were in a station wagon on the set of #jayandsilentbobstrikeback. She was gracious about hearing it for the zillionth time from the zillionth man or woman who grew up idolizing her, but wickedly added 'I'm glad to know I helped you find your light saber.' And with that, she stopped being Carrie Fisher to me and just became Carrie. That's the Carrie I'll always remember: the dutiful standard-bearer of childhood dreams with a the wicked sense of humor and a way with words. She didn't want to get paid for her role in @jayandsilentbob Strike Back; instead, she asked that we buy her these antique beaver chairs. Her reason: "Beaver seems an appropriate currency for this movie." When she was a guest on Season 1 of our @hulu show #Spoilers, Carrie curled up in the throne like she belonged there. And she did: after all, she was royalty. As a boy, I dreamed of marrying Carrie Fisher. As a young filmmaker, I dreamed of casting Carrie Fisher. As an adult, I dreamed of being as sharp-witted and prepossessed as Carrie Fisher. And now that Carrie Fisher is gone, I'll dream of my friend Carrie - whose entire magnificent career I was lucky enough to witness, whose honesty made me a better person, and whose spirit - like The Force - will be with us always. Goodnight, Sweet Princess..."

We have also assembled the many tweets that were sent out following Carrie Fisher's untimely death. Naturally, these tweets represent a meager fraction of the lives Carrie Fisher has touched through her acting, writing and just being herself. Take a look at these tributes to the late, great Carrie Fisher below.

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

Fuck this year. Fuck this whole sick, worthless cruel prank of a year. #RIPCarrieFisher — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 27, 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. Seeing her again on talk shows was such a thrill. So hilarious & fearless when she was being herself. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 27, 2016

“Star Wars” actress @carrieffisher died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last week, her family said. God rest her soul pic.twitter.com/mJEHQ6epJZ — Al Roker (@alroker) December 27, 2016

Remember her ferocious, intelligent wit, her frankness. A wonderful stylist of a writer and one hell of a woman. This one hurts. pic.twitter.com/z6cBfW31Gt — Phyllis Nagy (@PhyllisNagy) December 27, 2016

If I heard Carrie Fisher was going to make an appearance I wanted to see it. U know ur special when Meryl Streep plays YOU in a movie. RIP. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher died bathed in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) December 27, 2016

But the Carrie Fisher I got to know through her books was more important, meant so much more to me. — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) December 27, 2016

@carrieffisher has passed. Breaks my heart. Loved this Womens outlook on life! Clearly she's opening for @GeorgeMichael, god plans we mourn — Patti Stanger (@pattistanger) December 27, 2016

Just taking a moment to remember Carrie Fisher as a writer--smart, sardonic, self-aware, very funny, observant, tough but not unfair. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. You taught me that being a princess doesn't mean you need to be saved. My heart is broken. #CarrieFisher#RIP — alisonhaislip (@alisonhaislip) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016

Rest in Prace beloved, brilliant funny and eternally beautiful Carrie Fisher. We Love you. — Fairuza Balk (@fairuza) December 27, 2016

God bless Carrie Fisher. One of the nicest and by far, funniest people I ever knew. Very sad.This just sucks.#ripcarriefisher — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) December 27, 2016

So sad to hear about the recent passing of George Michael & Carrie Fisher. I was a big fan of both of them growing up. #RIP 🙏🙏 — Teresa Giudice (@Teresa_Giudice) December 27, 2016

RIP @carrieffisher.Sending prayers for and condolences to her family, friends and fans. Our #PrincessLeia. pic.twitter.com/cs5vYTHaFf — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) December 27, 2016

"I don't want my life to imitate art, I want my life to be art."-Carrie Fisher — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) December 27, 2016

RIP Carrie Fisher.



Thank you for bringing a forceful space princess to our galaxy and for breaking stereotypes on and off the screen. pic.twitter.com/1lWlifkeOO — Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) December 27, 2016

ALWAYS HUMOROUS, ALWAYS ELOQUENT, CARRIE FISHER'S CONTRIBUTION TO POP CULTURE ICONOGRAPHY & GENDER POLITICS WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN #RIPCARRIEpic.twitter.com/vl3bQg66cM — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) December 27, 2016

Badass. Writer. Actor. One of a kind. My idol as a kid. 2016 has been relentless. #RIPCarrieFisher. https://t.co/ldLycxaEkF — Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) December 27, 2016

Oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey zmir #RIPCarrie#RIPGeorge — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) December 27, 2016

She loved to give one the oddest and most randomly silly presents. These are the last three things she gave me. #CarrieFisherpic.twitter.com/qmI7YWqlZ6 — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

💔#RIPCarrieFisher you were loved you will be missed you will be remembered you were so loved thank you for being — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) December 27, 2016

Thank you Carrie Fisher for all that you've given us. You'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/q74YkG9KPg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 27, 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisherpic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher dedicated her platform to mental health awareness & female empowerment. She is a reason + reminder to keep up your fight. RIP — h (@halsey) December 27, 2016

Deepest sympathy to Debbie, Joely, Tricia, Billie, Penny, Gary the dog, & all who knew and loved @carrieffisher. Rest in peace Carrie. — Carole King (@Carole_King) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher Wrote What She Wanted Her Obituary To Say https://t.co/NIY7fXK5DJ — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) December 27, 2016

My late Mom & our family send all of our love & affection 2 @carrieffisher & her loved ones. Another mental health pioneer gone in 2016. https://t.co/nLJ2FSnRWl — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) December 27, 2016

"She was Princess Leia to the world but a special friend to all of us. We will miss her dearly." -Kathleen Kennedy https://t.co/E96OuqnFQLpic.twitter.com/lr0rm0sRxc — Star Wars (@starwars) December 27, 2016

"There's no room for demons when you're self-possessed." Carrie Fisher, funny on earth, in space & now from the great beyond. #RIPCarrie — Denis Leary (@denisleary) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

To the damsel who took the lead on her own distress, here's to you Carrie Fisher. Image via @smrtgrlspic.twitter.com/3QwmWWN0dR — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was part of my childhood. "Princess Leia" was a daring, timeless beauty. She was a light Carrie Fisher reflected flawlessly. — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) December 27, 2016

RIP Carrie Fisher 😔 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 27, 2016

When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 27, 2016

Rest In Peace, Carrie Fisher. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher- what a hard, wild, exciting, fun, teaching life you led. Sorry you've left but may the Force be with you. RIP #carriefisher — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 27, 2016

My heart hurts. Carrie Fisher, we interacted once for a "blink" I feel that I am all the more better for it. Rest In Peace. — Jorge Garcia (@jorgegarcia) December 27, 2016

So so so sad. Thank you, Carrie Fisher. What a loss. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher had a brilliant mind. I will miss her insight her wit and her beautiful voice. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher (1956-2016): Drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. pic.twitter.com/404Q8TdQEk — Mel Gabor (@melgabored) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was so many things to so many people. Couldn't simply label her one thing. She could do anything & will be missed by everyone — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) December 27, 2016