Following a heartbreaking week that saw both Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher pass away followed by the death of her legendary Hollywood mom Debbie Reynolds, it is being announced that Mother and Daughter will be buried together following a joint funeral. Todd Fisher, son and brother to Debbie and Carrie, confirmed that the pair would be laid to rest at the Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills cemetery, which is also the resting place of such celebrities as Lucille Ball, Dick Van Patten, Liberace, Florence Henderson, David Carradine and Bette Davis.

According to The Washington Post, no date for the funeral has been set. The ceremony will be a private affair. A public memorial is being contemplated. But the Reynolds-Fisher family is unsure if they want to do that just yet. No plans for fans who want to remember the two stars has been finalized as everyone heads into the New Years holiday weekend.

Carrie Fisher's body was released to the family by the Los Angeles coroner's office on early Friday. Chief of Operations Brian Elias announced that an examination of Carrie Fisher's body had been completed, but the office stopped short of calling it a full autopsy. No details have been provided on what kind of tests were done. At this time, no timetable has been announced in terms of declaring an official cause of death for Fisher.

Todd Fisher is not clear on what had been completed by the coroner's officials. He did express his relief that his sister's body had been released and sent to Forest Lawn. He had this to say in a statement.

"My mother and my sister are together right now."

Carrie Fisher was 60 at the time of her death. She is best known for playing Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy that premiered in 1977. She is also an acclaimed actress, author and script doctor. She passed on Tuesday after suffering what is now being called a 'medical emergency' just before Christmas weekend on December 23. She was mid-flight between London and Los Angeles. Debbie Reynolds was 84 at the time of her passing. The Oscar-nominated actress whom many consider Hollywood Royalty is perhaps best known for her starring role in Singin' in the Rain. Both actresses had their breakout moment at 19 years old. Debbie died on Wednesday, one day after Carrie, after being hospitalized. About Reynolds final moments, Todd Fisher had this to say.

"She said, 'I want to be with Carrie.' And then she was gone."

Todd Fisher later stated in an interview with ABC News the Debbie Reynolds went to be with her daughter because she "didn't want to leave Carrie and did not want her to be alone." He clarified that she hadn't 'died of a broken heart', as widely reported earlier in the week. But he did say that she wasn't inconsolable over her daughter's but was instead simply expressing love for her.