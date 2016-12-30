In light of the recent and unexpected deaths of both Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, the documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will debut Saturday, January 7 at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. The story of a family's complicated love, this documentary is an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity. Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, live in the same Beverly Hills compound.

The 84-year-old grand dame Debbie Reynolds still had a Las Vegas act, before her untimely death, but performing is taking its toll. Carrie's response is both hilarious and heart-rending. Featuring vintage family films that bring iconic old-world Hollywood to life, as well as extensive vérité footage, the film is directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens. Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds has already received audience and critical acclaim at many prestigious film festivals, including the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, the Telluride Film Festival and the New York Film Festival.

In addition, as previously announced, the 2010 special Wishful Drinking will receive an encore presentation this Sunday, Jan. 1 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on HBO. Debuting in 2010, this feature-length adaptation of the Hollywood icon's hit autobiographical stage production tells the intoxicating tale of her life, combining her raucous one-woman stage performance, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage. Produced and directed by World of Wonder's Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, the special received two Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special.

Carrie Fisher suffered an unexpected heart attack during an international flight from London to Los Angeles last Friday, shortly before the plane landed. The actress was quickly rushed to the UCLA Medical Center where she was said to be in stable condition. However, it was confirmed by the actress' daughter, Billie Lourd, that Carrie Fisher passed away on the morning of December 27. Just one day later, on December 28, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away at the age of 84.

Debbie Reynolds suffered a stroke on Wednesday, December 28, with her son Todd Fisher, Carrie Fisher's brother, revealing that his mother complained about breathing problems before being rushed to the hospital, and that she "wanted to be with Carrie." Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds was originally slated to debut in March on HBO, but now fans can pay tribute to both of these cherished stars of the silver screen next weekend.