Carrie Fisher has been a beacon of hope for many who couldn't speak up for themselves out of shame or fear and she continues to do so even after her death. One of Fisher's close friends, screenwriter Heather Ross, recently told a radio station about her own experiences with sexual misconduct in Hollywood while stating that Carrie Fisher took it upon herself to exact revenge on the Academy Award winning Hollywood producer in Ross' honor. The way in which Fisher threatened the producer falls in line with her strength as well as her sense of humor.

Heather Ross called into a Tucson, Arizona radio station to talk about the Sony executive that sexually harassed her back in 2000. The terrible story begins like many of the stories surrounding Harvey Weinstein. Ross explained the encounter in vivid detail, stating that the high powered producer molested her while she was in his parked car. She said, "It happened literally within seconds. I mean, it was so fast that I was thinking there's no way that this is happening right now." The producer then said that the producer threatened her career in Hollywood and threw her out of his car.

Carrie Fisher was outraged when she heard the story and felt terrible for her friend, so she decided to take matters into her own hands. Heather Ross said, "When I told her about this, I sent her a message ... she was very protective of me and more scared for my safety than anything." But Fisher's fear "wore off about two weeks later," Ross said, and that's when she made her move, which is not all that different from a mafia intimidation tactic, straight out of The Godfather. Heather Ross then told the story of what happened next and it's pretty amazing to say the least and fittingly, pretty damn creepy. Ross had this to say.

"About two weeks later, she sent me a message online and she said, 'I just saw (blank) at Sony Studios. I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow.' I asked her what was inside and she said, 'It was a cow tongue from Jerry's Famous Deli with a note that said, If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be (clears throat) something of yours in a much smaller box!'"

A cow tongue really helps set the tone of the point that Carrie Fisher was trying to get across in a very poetic way. Ross is eternally grateful for Fisher's actions on her behalf. Even after her death, Carrie Fisher is still able to inspire and empower. Hopefully the Star Wars actress' threat left a lasting impression on the unnamed Sony executive and just maybe with the story getting out there, it will make men in the entertainment business take note. You can check out the whole interview with Heather Ross recounting Carrie Fisher's heroic deeds via the Art19 podcast site.