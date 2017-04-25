Anyone who follows Mark Hamill on social media knows that the Star Wars icon is quite active, often sharing photos and stories from the original trilogy. Back in December 2015, he even started a public service for fans, sharing numerous photos of fake autographs, along with images of actual autographs he signed, which sometimes come with hilarious messages showcasing the actor's sense of humor. The actor showed off a hilarious autographed photo recently, which featured not one but two humorous additions, one from the actor and the other from his co-star, the late great Carrie Fisher.

Mark Hamill posted this autographed photo on Twitter, which was taken just before the iconic and ultimately controversial Luke and Leia kiss in The Empire Strikes Back. Mark Hamill captioned the image with a speech bubble over his head reading, "No tongues!" Not one to be outdone, Carrie Fisher left a caption of her own, stating, "Or many tongues. You pick," above her own autograph. Mark Hamill added in his tweet that his co-star "always got the last word."

When Empire Strikes Back was released in May 1980, the "love triangle" aspect of the movie was being heavily promoted, between Luke, Leia and Han Solo (Harrison Ford), although none of the actors or the characters they played at the time, realized Luke and Leia were brother and sister. While Luke learned that Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) was his father in the climactic battle of Empire Strikes Back, Luke didn't learn about his relations to Leia after putting all of the pieces together in Return of the Jedi, which ended with Han and Leia in love as a romantic couple, and Luke and Leia as caring siblings.

Since there was no Internet when Empire Strikes Back or Return of the Jedi was released, fans back then didn't have the instant access to information we have now, and while this kiss did become one of the Star Wars franchise's most controversial moments, it still didn't cause a major uproar. After all, none of the characters knew about Luke or Leia's true heritage at the time of that kiss, which certainly lessened the controversial nature of the kiss, as did the fact that fans didn't know they were related until three years after the kiss when Return of the Jedi hit theaters. Still, everything worked out in the end for these characters, until several years later.

While Star Wars: The Force Awakens did let fans see General Leia embrace her husband Han Solo, we didn't get to see these two characters interact with Luke Skywalker, who was only seen in the final moments of the film. During Star Wars Celebration last month, Mark Hamill posted a photo with him and Harrison Ford together again, giving fans that Luke and Han reunion that was missing in The Force Awakens. Take a look at this autographed photo from a pivotal scene in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, which some hilarious captions from Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher.