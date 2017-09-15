Carrie Fisher's hand annotated Star Wars scripts are going up for auction during a three- day Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds personal property action on October 7th through the 9th in Los Angeles, California. Profiles in History is in charge of the auctions and they expect the scripts to fetch some decent money, so if you are interested in any of these, they aren't going to go for cheap. These are important pieces of the Star Wars legacy and will be a worthy addition for any collector.

Fisher was known for taking her pencil out and crossing out some of the clunkier dialogue in the script and replacing it with her own witty dialogue. That fact is especially evident in her personal The Empire Strikes Back script, which has over 1,000 words handwritten by the actress in it. There are actually four scripts going up for auction, as she had two different ones for Empire. Her script for the original Star Wars is an early draft, which reads "The Adventures of Luke Starkiller as taken from the 'Journal of the Whills' by George Lucas (Saga I) Star Wars." Her most written in Empire script is expected to go for $30,000 - $50,000, while the other three are expected to sell at about $20,000 - $30,000.

All of the scripts are signed by George Lucas. The script for Return of the Jedi is inscribed with: "For Carrie Easy to say lines George," which is a joke referring to Harrison Ford's famous quote to Lucas: "you can type this s%$t, but you can't say it." The Empire Strikes Back script definitely has the most written on it and was used while preparing and filming the movie. A lot of the notes that are written are context for the lines of dialogue to see just exactly where Leia was coming from at a particular moment.

Fisher also worked as script doctor, an often-uncredited writer who tweaks a movie script in order to improve it. Fisher reportedly lent her writing skills to the Star Wars prequels The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith as well as Hook, The Wedding Singer, Outbreak, Milk Money, Lethal Weapon 3, Coyote Ugly, Scream 3, Made in America, So I Married an Axe Murderer, Love Affair, and more. J.J. Abrams has said that she helped out with The Force Awakens and Rian Johnson said that she contributed quite a bit to The Last Jedi as well.

The four personal scripts from Carrie Fisher will go up for auction at the beginning of next month and all four are expected to sell for a decent chunk of change, so start looking in the couch cushions for that loose change. Fisher will be seen as Princess Leia for the last time in The Last Jedi, which will send off her character in the perfect way from what we have been told. Expect some of her dialogue to have been written herself as well.