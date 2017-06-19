Over the weekend, the Los Angeles County Coroner revealed that "sleep apnea and other undetermined factors" was ruled as the cause of death for beloved Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher. Today we have word that cocaine, morphine, codeine and oxycodone were found in the actress' system at the time of her death. The coroner's report added that atherosclerotic heart disease, the hardening of the arteries, was also listed as a cause of death along with drug use, but no specific drugs were revealed until now.

TMZ reports that the Los Angeles County Coroner released its full autopsy today, along with the toxicology report that reveals what drugs were found in her system, through a urine analysis. Other drugs found in her system include MDMA, a.k.a. ecstasy, and heroin. No details were given as to how big the dose for each drug was, when these drugs were taken, or if they had any impact on her death. However, it has been widely reported that drug use can make the symptoms of sleep apnea worse.

Just two days before Christmas last year, Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. On Christmas Day, the actress' mother, iconic singer/actress Debbie Reynolds, revealed that her daughter was in stable condition, but on December 27, the actress had passed away. Carrie Fisher had been returning home to L.A. after a promotional tour for her new book, The Princess Diarist, with her heart attack occurring just 15 minutes before the plane landed. Sadly, just a few days after Carrie Fisher passed away, her mother Debbie Reynolds also passed away at the age of 84.

Shortly after her death, it was confirmed that Carrie Fisher had already finished shooting her scenes for Star Wars 8, while other reports hinted that reshoots for the movie will pay homage to her iconic character, General Leia Organa. No specific details about the reshoots were given, but there were also rumors that the studio may use CGI technology to digitally re-create her General Leia Organa character, much like how the studio recreated the Grand Moff Tarkin character in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, years after actor Peter Cushing's death. LucasFilm denied those reports, and it has been confirmed that Star Wars IX will not feature Leia.

There was also a report from January that claimed Leia may be cut from Star Wars 8, since there were still two very important scenes that were set to appear in either Star Wars: The Last Jedi or Star Wars: Episode IX that Carrie Fisher had yet to film. Since it was already confirmed that she had shot all of her scenes for Star Wars 8, it seems likely that these scenes would have taken place in Star Wars IX, but we haven't gotten confirmation if these scenes are authentic or not. The scenes in question featured Leia reuniting with her brother, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and a confrontation with her son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who killed his father and Leia's husband, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.