Disney Pixar races into theaters this weekend with the highly-anticipated Cars 3, which is expected to come away with an easy box office win. The animated sequel continues the adventures of the iconic racer Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson), who will face a new crop of younger racers. While doing press for the movie, Cars 3 director Brian Fee, who makes his directorial debut after serving as a storyboard artist on the first two Cars movies, revealed that there was almost a scene where Lightning McQueen got to meet two of the Batmobiles.

Screen Junkies News caught up with Brian Fee, who was asked if any actual car companies have approached them about putting some of their real cars in the movie. While he wouldn't mention any specifics, the director did say that they make deals with car companies, but they all don't want their cars to be a villain. The director also shared that there was a scene they were planning early on in the movie that didn't make the final cut, which took Lightning McQueen to Los Angeles, where he got to meet some celebrities. Here's what the director had to say about this scene below.

"We had a scene early on that didn't make it into the film, because the story evolved away from it, but we had, at one point, part of the story took place in L.A. And we had a scene where McQueen went to a Hollywood hills party and it was full of actors, and we had the old Batmobile and the new Batmobile talking to each other at a party. They were the actors of the world."

Unfortunately, the director didn't say who they were planning on getting to voice these Batmobile characters, since the entire L.A. section of the Cars 3 story was ultimately scrapped. If Pixar decides to move forward with a Cars 4, it's possible that this L.A. portion of the story could be resurrected for that sequel, but it's too early to tell if Pixar will move forward with another installment. Then again, with the movie expected to open big this weekend, it wouldn't be surprising if a fourth Cars movie is announced soon, perhaps even next week.

Cars 3 does introduce a number of newcomers like Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonso), Lightning's new trainer, and Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer), one of the top up and coming racers on the Piston Cup circuit. It isn't known if any of these characters had any L.A. roots, which would have lead to Lightning's trip to the City of Angels, but since this scene was seemingly scrapped early on, it seems unlikely that it would surface on deleted scenes or other bonus material on the Blu-ray. Take a look at Screen Junkies' interview with Cars 3 director Brian Fee below, with the Batmobile talk coming at the 13:20 mark of the video below.