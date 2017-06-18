After easily winning its first two weekends at the box office, Warner Bros.' hit DCEU movie Wonder Woman was not expected to take home the box office crown for a third weekend in a row. Standing in its way was four newcomers, Disney Pixar's animated sequel Cars 3, Open Road Films' biopic All Eyez On Me, Sony's R-rated comedy Rough Night and Entertainment Studios' shark thriller 47 Meters Down. As expected, Cars 3 easily won the weekend with $53.5 million, but Wonder Woman continued to perform well in its third frame in theaters.

Box Office Mojo reports that Wonder Woman pulled in an impressive $40.7 million in its third weekend, bringing its domestic total to $274.6 million, which, when combined with its international tally of $297.2 million, brings its worldwide total to $571.8 million. This DCEU superhero movie only dropped an impressive 30.3% this weekend, with a solid $10,148 per-screen average from 4,018 theaters, a 147-theater drop from the previous weekend. This 30.3% drop in its third frame indicates that this movie has much more staying power than its DCEU predecessors, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, both of which suffered huge drops of over 60% during their second weekends in theaters. Whether or not Wonder Woman can reach $1 billion worldwide remains to be seen though.

Disney Pixar's sequel Cars 3 opened in 4,256 theaters for a solid $12,582 per-screen average, with a decent 65% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the only new release to get a Fresh rating on the critic aggregate website. However, its $53.5 million debut is the lowest of all three movies, coming in just below the $60.1 million debut of the first Cars movie, and the $66.1 million debut of the 2011 sequel Cars 2. The sequel hasn't performed too well internationally either, earning just $21.3 million from foreign territories, although it isn't slated to open in China, the most important foreign market, and its rollout in several other international markets won't happen until later this summer.

The Tupac Shakur biopic entitled All Eyez On Me opened in third place with $27 million, opening in 2,471 theaters for an impressive $10,947 per-screen average. The movie hasn't been a hit with critics, though, earning just a 24% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with notable celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith, who was one of Tupac Shakur's closest friends, and rapper 50 Cent taking to social media to express their distaste for the movie. The top 5 was rounded out by The Mummy with $13.9 million and newcomer 47 Meters Down with $11.5 million. 47 Meters Down opened in 2,270 theaters, posting a middling $5,066 per-screen average.

The top 10 was rounded out by Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ($8.4 million), Rough Night ($8 million), Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie ($7.3 million), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($4.9 million) and It Comes at Night ($2.6 million). Also opening in limited release was The Book of Henry, which earned just $1.4 million opening in 579 theaters with a paltry $2,431 per-screen average. Abramorama's documentary Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started it All pulled in $21,473 from just one theater, while Oscilloscope Pictures' comedy Lost in Paris earned $4,500 from one theater, Sony Pictures Classics' drama Maudie earned $49,842 from 24 theaters for a $2,077 per-screen average and IFC's dramatic comedy The Journey earned $34,364 from two theaters for a $17,182 per-screen average. No box office data was given for Vertical Entertainment's drama Pray for Rain or Indican's action movie Jasmine.

Looking ahead to next weekend, Paramount's Transformers: The Last Knight will be the only movie opening in wide release, debuting Wednesday, June 21, although there will be several indies arriving in limited release. Vertical Entertainment's Alien Arrival will debut alongside Neon's The Bad Batch, Indican's A Beginner's Guide to Snuff, Focus Features' The Beguiled remake, Lionsgate's The Big Sick, a pair of Abramorama documentaries, Food Evolution and F(l)ag Football, Arc Entertainment's The Operative, Strand's The Ornithologist, Screen Media's Ripped and Yash Raj's Tubelight. Take a look at the top 10 estimates for the weekend of June 16, and check back on Tuesday for next week's predictions.