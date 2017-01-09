Start your engines, Pixar fans, because a brand new trailer for Cars 3 is here! Sure, the Cars franchise hasn't exactly been the most beloved from Pixar over the years, but Cars 3 is looking to make a major course correction. Now, with this latest trailer, we get our first full, real look at the third installment in the Cars series.

The latest trailer for Pixar's Cars 3 dropped during the college football national championship game on ESPN, with the studio releasing the trailer online shortly after. Disney had released a couple of brief teasers online for the upcoming third installment, but this is the first video that gives us any sense of story. That said, the first teaser that featured Lightning McQueen getting into a really brutal car wreck definitely perked up some eyebrows, since it was much more intense than the previous entries in the Cars franchise so far. Here is the official synopsis for Cars 3.

"Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage!"

It seems like Cars 3 may be focusing heavily on new characters, as opposed to characters like Mater (voiced by Larry the Cable Guy). Mater is still scheduled to appear in the movie, but it seems like some of these new characters like Cruz Ramirez and Jackson Storm, who is being played by Armie Hammer, will be getting very significant screen time in the follow-up to Cars 2. That may be a strategic move by Pixar.

It is hard to say that Pixar has ever made a bad movie. Part of the brilliance of Pixar is that they are able to make kids movies that work very well for adults as well. They are universally enjoyable. The Cars movies seem to mostly be loved by kids and Cars 2 specifically is probably the least praised movie in the history of Pixar. Still, the movies both did very well at the box office, meaning a sequel was going to happen. Cars wound up making $462 million worldwide which is middling for Pixar, but still turned a good profit. Cars 2, though less praised, made $562 million worldwide and since money talks, that ultimately led to Cars 3 getting the green light.

Cars 3 is being directed by Pixar veteran Brian Fee. Though he has worked in the art department on movies like Ratatouille and WALL-E in addition to both Cars movies, he has never directed a feature before, so this will be his directorial debut. We will be able to see how his first movie turned out soon enough, as Cars 3 is slated to hit theaters on June 16, 2017. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer for the movie for yourself below.