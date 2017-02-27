Yesterday may have been Hollywood's biggest night, but while all of the stars were getting ready to walk the red carpet, Nascar was busy holding their biggest event of the entire year. The Daytona 500 took place yesterday and Disney felt that would be a perfect time to get some people on board for Cars 3. They did so by dropping another brand new trailer, and it may be the best one we've seen so far.

The new 90-second trailer for Cars 3 first aired during the Daytona 500, but was then later uploaded online by Disney and Pixar for everyone to enjoy. During the 59th annual Daytona 500, star Owen Wilson was on hand as Grand Marshall for the big event, which also served as a nice bit of promotion for the upcoming bookend for the Cars trilogy. As we have seen in previous trailers, this new video makes it clear that Cars 3 is going to be a little bit more gritty and serious than the previous entries in the franchise, which could be a good way to get some newcomers on board. It is a little less story-driven than the last trailer we saw and gives a good sense of how threatening this new competition is. Also, we get to see that brutal crash scene again. Here is the official synopsis for Cars 3.

"Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage!"

Though they aren't typically regarded as some of the best things to come out of Pixar, both of the previous Cars movies did very well at the box office. The first Cars wound up making $462 million worldwide, which is middling for Pixar, but still turned a good profit. Cars 2 found less praise, but still made $562 million worldwide and since money talks, that ultimately led to Cars 3 getting the green light. The voice cast for Cars 3 includes Owen Wilson, Bonnie Hunt, Tony Shalhoub, Cheech Marin, Larry the Cable Guy, Cristela Alonzo and Armie Hammer as the fancy new car in town, Jackson Storm.

Cars 3 is being directed by Pixar veteran Brian Fee, which is actually going to be his feature film debut. He has worked in the art department on movies like Ratatouille and WALL-E in addition to both Cars movies, but he has never directed a feature before. We will be able to see how his first movie turned out soon enough, as Cars 3 is slated to hit theaters on June 16. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer for the movie for yourself below.