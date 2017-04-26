Cars 3 looks like it could be a big improvement over its predecessor. Pixar is not the kind of studio that likes to repeat mistakes, especially since they very rarely make them in the first place. It might be difficult to call the Cars franchise a mistake altogether, but it certainly isn't the most popular among the Pixar faithful. But it looks like with Cars 3 they are taking a much more serious approach, as evidenced by this latest trailer, and it looks like it could pay off in more ways than one.

Pixar has released the brand new trailer for Cars 3, giving us our best, most well-rounded look at the upcoming third installment of the Cars franchise. This time around we get to hear a bit of Nathan Fillion's character, who is trying to convince Lighting McQueen that his racing days are over and that he should focus on merchandising. Plus, we finally see Lightning McQueen's old buddy Mater, played once again by Larry the Cable Guy. We also get another good look at that brutal crash sequence from the first teaser trailer, but from a completely different angle this time around.

In Cars 3, Lightning McQueen returns and he is out to prove to a brand new generation of racers that he's still the best after suddenly being pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he enlists the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win. Proving that he isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage in what looks to be a much more grounded, gritty and less ridiculous offering than Cars 2, which is one of the most forgettable releases from Pixar. And if it is memorable, it isn't for the right reasons.

Cars fared well enough with critics when it was released, currently boasting a totally decent 74 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Cars 2 is in rare territory for Pixar, as the movie has an ugly 39 percent approval rating, which is by far the lowest for any movie the studio has ever released. Despite that, Cars 2 grossed $562 million worldwide, which was an improvement over what Cars made, bringing in $462 million back in 2006. Cars 2's gross was plenty for them to justify making Cars 3 and, it may be a bit early to say, but it looks like that could have been the right decision.

The voice cast for Cars 3 includes Owen Wilson, Nathan Fillion, Armie Hammer, Kerry Washington, Bonnie Hunt, Tony Shalhoub and Chris Cooper. Pixar veteran Brian Fee is making his directorial debut, with a script from Bob Peterson and Mike Rich. Cars 3 is set to hit theaters on June 16. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer for yourself below.