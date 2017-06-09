With just one week left until Cars 3 hits theaters nationwide, Disney Pixar has released a final trailer, set to The Eagles' classic 1975 song "Take It to the Limit." The trailer features more scenes with the iconic Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) reaching the end of his career, with newcomers like Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer) speeding past him at every turn, along with more footage of that big Lightning crash we've seen in earlier trailers. This final trailer also features new footage of Lightning's longtime friend Sally (Bonnie Hunt), who tells Lightning that he shouldn't be afraid of failure.

This new trailer from Disney also hints that Lightning will go back to his roots, with a visit to the old track run by the iconic Hudson Hornet (Paul Newman). We also see footage of a race where Lightning comes across the finish line far behind a crop of new racers, along with a scene featuring Jackson Storm telling Lightning McQueen that he shouldn't worry, because he "had a good run," before speeding past him. We also see more footage of Lightning in training with his new trainer Cruz Ramirez, with a beach racing scene that may or may not be an homage to the beach running scene in Rocky III.

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez (voice of Cristela Alonzo), with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage! The voice cast for this sequel is bigger than ever, bringing back some franchise favorites while also bringing new voice actors into the fold.

Reprising their roles from Cars and Cars 2 are Larry the Cable Guy as Mater, Tony Shalhoub as Luigi, Guido Quaroni as Guido, Cheech Marin as Ramone, Katherine Helmond as Lizzie, Paul Dooley as Sarge, Jennifer Lewis as Flo and Richard Petty as The King. New additions to the Cars 3 voice cast include Kerry Washington as racing analyst Natalie Certain, Nathan Fillion as Sterling, who runs the Rust-Eze Racing Center and Lea Delaria as Miss Fritter, a demolition derby legend. The voice cast also includes a number of real NASCAR stars such as Jeff Gordon, Chase Elliot, Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace, Darrell Waltrip, Shannon Spake, Howard Augustine "Humpy" Wheeler Jr., Jeff Gordon, Kyle Petty, Mike Joy and Ray Evernham.

Brian Fee makes his directorial debut with Cars 3, after serving as a storyboard artist on both Cars and Cars 2. The director is working from a script by Kiel Murray, Bob Peterson and Mike Rich, with Brian Fee, Ben Queen, Eyal Podell and Jonathan E. Stewart all receiving story credit. Cars 3 will have plenty of competition when it hits theaters on June 16, 2017. It will go up against the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me, the R-rated Sony comedy Rough Night and Entertainment Studios' shark thriller 47 Meters Down. Take a look at the final trailer for Cars 3 below.