After easily handling the underperforming Dark Universe movie The Mummy, the indie thriller It Comes at Night and the true story drama Megan Leavey, Warner Bros.' superhero hit Wonder Woman faces its stiffest competition in its third weekend, going up against four movies in wide release. The most formidable of these competitors is the Disney Pixar animated sequel Cars 3, which has the widest release of these newcomers, along with Open Road's Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me, Sony Pictures' R-rated comedy Rough Night and Entertainment Studios' shark thriller 47 Meters Down. While the Wonder Woman box office run has been impressive thus far, Diana of Themyscira's reign atop the charts will come to an end this weekend, with Cars 3 most likely taking the top spot.

Box Office Mojo reports that Cars 3 will open in an estimated 3,900 theaters this weekend, while 47 Meters Down is expected to roll out in 3,500 theaters, followed by Rough Night in 3,000 theaters and All Eyez On Me in 2,400 theaters. As of now, Pixar's Cars sequel has a 65% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 13 positive reviews and seven negative reviews, while 47 Meters Down sits at 67% with four positive reviews and two negative reviews. There aren't enough reviews in for Rough Night or All Eyez On Me quite yet, but that will certainly change in the next few days. With all that being said, we're predicting that Cars 3 will have no trouble racing its way to the top spot with $61.4 million.

While some franchises suffer if a studio waits too long to put out a sequel, that seemingly isn't the case with the Cars franchise. The first movie came out in 2006, debuting with an impressive $60.1 million, en route to a $244 million domestic take, $218.1 million international gross and $462.2 million worldwide, from a $120 million budget. Five years later, the follow-up Cars 2 hit theaters, which had a higher opening ($66.1 million), but a lower domestic turnout ($191.4 million), although a greater international tally ($370.6 million) resulted in a higher worldwide gross of ($562.1 million) from a $200 million budget. This time around it's been six years since the sequel, but we're predicting that Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and company will still draw a big crowd this time around.

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez (voice of Cristela Alonzo), with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage! Directed by Brian Fee (storyboard artist Cars, Cars 2), produced by Kevin Reher (A Bug's Life, La Luna short) and co-produced by Andrea Warren (Lava short), Cars 3 cruises into theaters on June 16, 2017.

In Rough Night, an edgy R-rated comedy, five best friends from college (played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz) reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they're ultimately brought closer together when it matters most. The supporting cast includes Demi Moore, Colton Haynes, Ty Burrell, Dean Winters and Karan Soni.

47 Meters Down centers on young sisters Kate and Lisa (Mandy Moore and Claire Holt), who travel to Mexico for a vacation filled with sun, fun and adventure. Lisa needs some extra persuasion when Kate suggests that they go diving in shark-infested waters. Safe in their protective cage, the thrill-seeking siblings come face to face with a group of majestic great whites. Their worst fears soon become a reality when the cage breaks away from their boat, sending them plummeting to the ocean floor with a dwindling supply of oxygen. The supporting cast includes Matthew Modine, Yani Gellman and Santiago Segura.

All Eyez On Me tells the true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur (Demetrius Shipp Jr.), from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world's most recognized and influential voices. Against all odds, Shakur's raw talent, powerful lyrics and revolutionary mindset establish him as a cultural icon whose legacy continues to grow long after his death. We're predicting that Wonder Woman will drop to second place with $28.6 million, with 47 Meters Down debuting in third place with $17.4 million, The Mummy in fourth place with $15.2 million and Rough Night in fifth place with $13.7 million.

The top 10 will likely be rounded out by Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie ($7.2 million), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ($6.1 million), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($3.6 million), It Comes at Night ($3.2 million) and Baywatch ($2.8 million). Also opening in limited release is Focus Features' drama The Book of Henry, which is expected to debut in 575 theaters, so it may crack the top 10 if it performs well in limited release, Abramorama's documentary Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started it All, Indican's action movie Jasmine IFC's dramatic comedy The Journey, Oscilloscope Pictures' comedy Lost in Paris, Sony Pictures Classics' drama Maudie and Vertical Entertainment's drama Pray for Rain.

Looking ahead to next weekend, Paramount's Transformers: The Last Knight will be the only movie opening in wide release, debuting Wednesday, June 21, although there will be several indies arriving in limited release. Vertical Entertainment's Alien Arrival will debut alongside Neon's The Bad Batch, Indican's A Beginner's Guide to Snuff, Focus Features' The Beguiled remake, Lionsgate's The Big Sick, a pair of Abramorama documentaries, Food Evolution and F(l)ag Football, Arc Entertainment's The Operative, Strand's The Ornithologist, Screen Media's Ripped and Yash Raj's Tubelight. Take a look at our projections for the weekend of June 16, and check back on Sunday for the box office estimates.