Someone's adorable house cat in Mississippi is now an internet superstar for its perfectly-timed photobomb during a news broadcast reporting on a cougar spotted in the area. FOX13's Scott Madaus discovered a very different kind of feline when he started his report about the cougar in the area. Madaus says, "There have been spottings of a cougar," in a teaser for a story on the Mississippi station. With that, he turns and points to a clearing where the cougar had reportedly been seen. Sitting in the exact spot he points is a house cat, staring blankly at him, much like cats do, just bored by human behavior and more than likely waiting to get fed.

The tiny stray cat has obviously stolen the thunder of the large cougar that was filmed in the exact same spot earlier in the day. The best part about the whole video is that the bored cat is just staring at the camera with the words "Large Cat Spotted" right underneath the adorable little troll. Scott Madaus said, "and that's not it, that looks like a house cat" as the camera man zoomed in on the clearly disinterested photobomber.

Madaus admits the shot of the cat was planned but didn't expect it to become the internet sensation that it is now. The video has racked up more than 69,000 views on Facebook and just keeps getting liked and shared all over the internet. "It had come out from this brush from underneath a tree and it was just standing there, staring at me, and I thought how ironic is this that we're doing a story about a 100-pound-plus possible cougar and here's this small, little house cat," he said. Madaus quickly phoned his producer and told them to cut live to him before the commercial break so he could "tease" his story to viewers with footage of the cat. He continued to say, "If you look at the video, it's just methodically staring at me."

Even so, Scott Madaus was just trying to have some fun and put some smiles on some Mississippi resident's faces and had no idea that the video would go on to be a viral sensation. The kitty troll is now all over social media and has all but erased that there was a cougar there in the first place, which could be dangerous if people go looking for the tiny, cute cat and run into the hundred pound-plus cougar looking for a human snack instead. But who knows, maybe the little house cat is the ambassador for the cougar and was just there to send a cute warning.

The photobombing cat is now an internet superstar that even celebrities are tweeting about. Roots drummer Questlove laughed about the video and shared it in the morning, saying, "good morning kids." While national news journalist Katie Couric captioned the video, "when local news goes wrong." Regardless of how it got here, the cat is here to stay. You can check out the adorable video below, courtesy of Scott Madaus' Twitter account. In addition, you can check out the video of the cougar that started the madness below as well.

