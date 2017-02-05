Back in December, Warner Bros. confirmed that Margot Robbie will reprise her Harley Quinn role from Suicide Squad in a new superhero spin-off Gotham City Sirens, with Suicide Squad director David Ayer returning to the helm. The movie will also feature other iconic DC Comics characters such as Poison Ivy and Catwoman, although those characters have not yet been cast. Since then, there have been no shortage of casting rumors for these coveted roles, and this weekend another potential candidate emerged, Haley Bennett, who teased her potential casting as Catwoman on social media.

The actress took to her Instagram recently to reveal a photo from the DC Comics of Catwoman, leading fans to speculate if she has been cast in this role or not. The actress wouldn't address the issue any further on social media, and it remains unclear when the studio will cast the Catwoman and Poison Ivy roles. There have been rumors that Megan Fox was being sought to play Poison Ivy, with an unconfirmed report claiming that the actress has been ordered a number of comic books online, which indicated that she was doing research for the Poison Ivy role. Still, there has been no confirmation of this casting yet.

Artist BossLogic recently revealed artwork that showcased what Emma Stone would look like as Poison Ivy, and what Eliza Dushku would look like as Catwoman. Neither of these actresses have been confirmed to be in contention for their respective roles, but another possible candidate recently emerged on social media as well. Mr. Robot star Stephanie Corneliussen also recently teased that she wants to play Poison Ivy, but it isn't clear if she has actually met for the role in any official capacity.

Margot Robbie essentially willed Gotham City Sirens into existence all on her own. After she landed the role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, the actress reportedly did a deep dive into the comics to research her character, and during that process, she became interested in many of the other DC female characters who are showcased in the Comics. She brought on an unidentified writer herself to develop the project, before taking the project to Warner Bros. The studio then quickly picked up the project. Gotham City Sirens was a recent DC Comics title that focused on the trio of Harley Quinn, Catwoman and Poison Ivy working as a team to do their own bidding. It sounds like this new movie will be taking its cues from that book.

Suicide Squad was not exactly the most well-received movie of the summer, especially by critics. The movie currently holds a pretty abysmal 26 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With that said, Margot Robbie was met with a whole lot of praise for her portrayal as the Joker's main lady Harley Quinn and was seen as one of the most redeeming qualities of the movie. Despite the poor critical reception, Suicide Squad went on to gross $745 million at the box office, so Warner Bros. has a lot of reason to believe Gotham City Sirens can work. Haley Bennett most recently starred in The Magnificent Seven, The Girl On the Train and Rules Don't Apply. Take a look at her Instagram photos below as we wait for more official details on Gotham City Sirens.