Channing Tatum is currently on a road trip across the United States to promote his upcoming movie Logan Lucky, which sees the return of director Steven Soderbergh. While out on the unconventional press junket for the movie, Tatum stopped off at a Sunoco Gas Station in Charlotte, North Carolina where he showed off some of his Magic Mike dance moves to the delight of fans strolling through the gas station. The actor showed up for an iced coffee and things got steamy from there.

The act was caught on video and posted to Tatum's official Facebook page during a live stream. Channing Tatum walks in and his friend starts a Facebook Live video documenting the mundane act of picking up some snacks before heading out on the road to promote Logan Lucky to unsuspecting participants. Tatum takes his coffee to the cash register and meets a gas station employee named Beatrice who is clearly excited and pretty surprised to see the actor in her gas station.

The two engage in some pretty funny banter while Tatum stands behind the counter with Beatrice. Beatrice asks a customer if they know who the actor is and without skipping a beat Tatum says, "I'm the manager" and proceeds to sit in the office chair behind the counter. After some more back and forth, the two decide that they need to turn on some music and "If I ruled the World" by Nas and Lauryn Hill comes on and Tatum goes into a soft core version of some Magic Mike dancing, even using the chair as a prop, much to the delight of Beatrice and customers within the gas station. The act is clearly inspired by the convenience store scene in Magic Mike except it was Joe Manganiello doing the dancing in the movie.

During a break from the dance party, Beatrice turns to Channing Tatum and says, "We're gonna party, just me and you." Tatum then turns the music up even louder and the impromptu dance party continues while the actor poses for pictures with fans as they come into the gas station. Throughout the video you can tell that Tatum is legitimately having fun, which the actor has echoed on the many stops along the way to promote Logan Lucky. It appears that the actor has taken the road trip in an effort to promote the upcoming movie in an unorthodox manner, posting similar good-humored videos on his Facebook page.

Logan Lucky hits theaters on August 18th and follows three siblings Jimmy (Channing Tatum), Mellie (Riley Keough), and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to reverse a family curse by executing an elaborate robbery during the Coca-Cola Race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The comedy sees the return of director Steven Soderbergh who prematurely retired from movie making after 2013's Behind the Candelabra. Steven Soderbergh is trying a unique way of distributing Lucky Logan to bypass the major studios and Channing Tatum is following suit with unique way of promoting the movie. You can check out Channing Tatum's Magic Mike gas station dance moves below.