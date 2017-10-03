Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland are seen together for the first time on the set of the Chaos Walking movie. Lionsgate acquired the rights to make a big screen adaption of the Chaos Walking Trilogy by author Patrick Ness not long ago and the Ness has written the screenplay with Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) and John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side). Doug Liman (American Made) is directing after Robert Zemeckis was previously attached to direct. Production started in August of this year in Montreal, Canada and we now have our first look at a blonde Daisy Ridley on set with Tom Holland.

Actress Daisy Ridley shared the first photograph from Chaos Walking on her Facebook page and it features the young actress looking like she's been through the ringer while wearing some orange pants and sporting blonde hair. Tom Holland also looks like he has been around to see some kind of battle, which makes sense considering the story behind the Chaos Walking Trilogy. Though not pictured, the movie also stars Mads Mikkelson, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo, Demian Bichir, and Kurt Sutter.

The Knife of Never Letting Go is the first in the trilogy of Chaos Walking novels from Patrick Ness, who also wrote A Monster Calls, and if Lionsgate deems the movie a success, it'll no doubt kick off a new franchise for Holland and Ridley, both of whom are already also starring in a couple of other franchises that are kind of a big deal. Holland is still riding high on the success of Spider-Man: Homecoming while Ridley is about to get thrown into the spotlight once more as Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters in December. Chaos Walking opens in theaters on March 1st, 2019.

The official synopsis for the movie tells the story of a dystopian time when women have been wiped off the map due to the Noise germ. Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) is the only boy in a town of men. Ever since the settlers were infected with the Noise germ, Todd can hear everything the men think, and they hear everything he thinks. Todd is just a month away from becoming a man, but in the midst of the cacophony, he knows that the town is hiding something from him, something so awful Todd is forced to flee with only his dog, whose simple, loyal voice he hears too. With hostile men from the town in pursuit, the two stumble upon a strange and eerily silent creature: a girl (Daisy Ridley). Who is she? Why wasn't she killed by the germ like all the females on New World? Propelled by Todd's gritty narration, readers are in for a white-knuckle journey in which a boy on the cusp of manhood must unlearn everything he knows in order to figure out who he truly is.

Patrick Ness' young adult Chaos Walking Trilogy has been heralded by critics and have won numerous awards. All three books have been shortlisted for the Carnegie Book Award. It will be interesting to see how the first book ends up on the big screen, but it definitely has the star power behind it and a successful book series. It really seems like the movie will be the first in a trilogy that could end being a huge box office success. You can check out the first picture from the set of Chaos Walking below, courtesy of Daisy Ridley's Facebook below.