With Sony finally moving forward with their Charlie's Angels reboot, after languishing in development for a few years, a new report claims that stars Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong'o are being eyed to play two of the three Angels in this reboot. We reported in May that actress Janelle Monae was at the top of the studio's "wish list" to play one of the Angels, but the actress isn't mentioned in this latest report, so it's possible that she's not in contention for the role anymore. Regardless, with casting starting to heat up, production could begin sooner rather than later.

Variety broke this news today, revealing that the studio is interested in several other "big names" for the reboot, although no specific actors were mentioned. Director Elizabeth Banks came aboard just over two years ago, but our report from May revealed that the script was undergoing a rewrite from Narcos creators Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro, who were reworking the original script by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast). No story details have been given and it isn't clear if the story will stick closely to either the original TV series or the two theatrical movies. Sony has already handed out a June 7, 2019 release date, putting it up against The Secret Life of Pets 2.

The original Charlie's Angels TV series ran for five seasons between 1976 and 1981, starring Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith as the three Angels, with David Doyle portraying their handler Bosley and John Forsythe providing the voice of Charlie, who is never seen on the series. The show followed these three crime-fighting "Angels" who worked cases provided to them by Charlie via speakerphone. In 2000, the property hit the big screen, with actresses Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu playing the Angels, Bill Murray as Bosley and John Forsythe once again voicing Charlie. The cast reunited for the 2003 sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, but Bernie Mac stepped in as the new Bosley.

The first Charlie's Angels movie in 2000 was a box office hit with $125.3 million domestic and $264.1 million worldwide, from a $93 million budget, with the 2003 follow-up Charlie's Angeles: Full Throttle earning $100.8 million domestically and $259.1 million worldwide, from a $120 million budget. There was also a Charlie's Angeles reboot on the small screen in 2011, which starred Annie Ilonzeh, Minka Kelly and Rachael Taylor as the Angels, with Ramon Rodriguez portraying Bosley and Victor Garber providing the voice of Charlie, since John Forsythe passed away in 2010. The series only lasted for one season before it was canceled by ABC.

If this Variety report is true, and if Kristen Stewart does sign on for this big screen reboot, it will mark her return to big-budget studio fare, which she has largely avoided ever since the Twilight franchise came to an end, with the lone exception of 2012's Snow White and the Huntsman. The actress most recently starred in three wildly different movies last year, Certain Women, Cafe Society and Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, along with this year's Personal Shopper. She has three films in various stages of production, including JT Leroy, Lizzie and Underwater. Lupita Nyong'o will next be seen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, reprising her role as Maz Kanata, and in Black Panther as Nakia.