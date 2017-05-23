Nearly two years after Elizabeth Banks was first sought to direct Sony's Charlie's Angels remake, the project is finally moving forward with new writers. The studio has brought on Narcos creators Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro to rewrite the script, which was first worked on by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast). While no cast members are in place yet, this report claims that Janelle Monae (Hidden Figures, Moonlight) is at the top of the studio's "wish list" for one of the Angels.

The Tracking Board reports that Sony wants at least one of the Angels to be black, and while Janelle Monae is at the top of the studio's list, casting hasn't even started yet since the script isn't finished. This report also claims that Sony will hand out a "prime 2019 release date" very soon for Charlie's Angels, although there is no indication as to what this date may be. This project will mark Elizabeth Banks' second directorial outing, following her successful debut with Pitch Perfect 2, which took in $287.4 million worldwide from a $29 million budget.

This reboot will put a fresh spin on the Charlie's Angels story, which has been told through two separate TV shows and two hit movies. The original TV series aired for five seasons between 1976 and 1981, starring Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith as the Angels, David Doyle as their sidekick John Bosley and John Forsythe as the enigmatic Charlie. In 2000, Sony released their theatrical remake of Charlie's Angels, starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu as the Angels, Bill Murray as Bosley and John Forsythe returning to voice Charlie. They all returned for the 2003 sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle except for Bill Murray, who was replaced by Bernie Mac as John Bosley's brother, Jimmy Bosley.

The first movie earned $125.3 million domestic and $264.1 million worldwide from a $93 million budget, while the sequel took in $100.8 million domestic and $259.1 million worldwide, from a $120 million budget. In 2011, ABC tried to bring back the property with a Charlie's Angels TV reboot. The Angels were played by Minka Kelly, Rachael Taylor and Annie Ilonzeh, with Ramon Rodriguez portraying Bosley and Victor Garber playing Charlie. The series only lasted one season before it was cancelled by ABC. Now that Sony is taking another crack at the franchise on the big screen, it will be interesting to see how they approach casting the rest of the Angels, along with Bosley and Charlie himself.

Director Elizabeth Banks is also producing alongside Max Handelman through their Brownstone production company, with Andrea Giannetti overseeing the project for Sony. The studio has been making an effort to create movies catered to their female fan base, with their R-rated comedy Rough Night, starring Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell and Demi Moore, hitting theaters this summer. The studio is also developing a Miss Bala remake and a big screen adaptation of Barbie. Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro's big screen writing credits include The Great Raid, The Uninvited, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Prince of Persia: Sands of Time and this year's The Great Wall. Hopefully we'll have more updates on Charlie's Angels as soon as the script is finished.