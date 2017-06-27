Charlize Theron is out promoting her new movie Atomic Blonde, where she has revealed that she punched Teri Hatcher in the face while they were filming 1996's 2 Days in the Valley. John Herzfeld's 2 Days In The Valley is a black comedy that revolves around 48 hours in the lives of a group of people who are drawn together by a murder. The fight scene between Hatcher and Theron has gone down in history as one of the best fights in cinematic history, beating out Roadhouse on a Rotten Tomatoes top 20 fight scenes.

The 41-year old actress is on the cover of W Magazine where she reveals that part of the infamous fight scene was actually real. Charlize Theron recalls the fight and had some interesting things to say about said fight. She explains.

"2 Days in the Valley. Rotten Tomatoes gave it number 17 on the list of 20 Greatest Fight Scenes Ever. The fight was between me and Teri Hatcher. I hit her really bad."

Theron was then asked jokingly if she knocked any of Hatcher's teeth out and responded that she hadn't, but that the hit was still pretty bad. The actress then explained the situation in more detail, claiming that she was a "wild animal". Theron had this to say.

"...I think she was bruised. And because it was Teri Hatcher, who was a star, and I was this bleached-blonde-Amazonian, catsuit-wearing nobody who was punching her in the face, I was like a wild animal. Back then I didn't know how to hone in my energy and I was knocking over lights. I had no concept of a set. I connected right with Teri Hatcher's face. I felt terrible about it. I had no money and sent her some cheap beer the next day. Sorry, Teri."

These kind of on set accidents and injuries happen all of the time. Tom Holland was nearly knocked out on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming when he took a sharp blow to the noggin and many other actors have gotten hurt on set including Bruce Willis suffering permanent hearing damage during the filming of Die Hard, Michael J. Fox was nearly hanged during Back to the Future III while trying to make a hanging scene look more realistic, and Harrison Ford's leg was broken during the production of The Force Awakens when a door on the Millennium Falcon closed unexpectedly, crushing the actor's leg. Teri Hatcher received a bruise while filming an intense fight scene with Charlize Theron.

As mentioned previously, Theron is out promoting David Leitch's Atomic Blonde, which opens up on July 28th, 2017. The plot is as follows, in 1989, on the eve of the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the shifting of superpower alliances, Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron), a top-level spy for MI6 is sent to Berlin to take down a ruthless espionage ring that has just killed an undercover agent for reasons that are unclear. Broughton is ordered to cooperate with Berlin station chief David Percival (James McAvoy), and the two of them form an alliance, unleashing their full arsenal of skills to take down the deadly espionage ring. Theron has said that she wanted her spy tactics in the movie to be based on her ability to fight, rather than relying on her looks, a ploy that is often used in Hollywood when a woman is a spy.

Atomic Blonde currently has a 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after its initial premier at Cannes earlier this year. It appears that Charlize Theron was able to complete her stunts in the upcoming movie without hurting any other fellow actors, which is a good thing and she has since apologized to Teri Hatcher for bruising her face. Maybe 21 years later she can afford to send her more than just cheap beer or maybe they can have a rematch. Either would be great.